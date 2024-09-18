Bitsgap Announces Groundbreaking AI Assistant Features to Enhance Crypto Trading

Tallinn, Estonia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitsgap, a leading crypto trading platform, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative AI Assistant features, designed to help traders remain profitable. This allows Bitsgap to become the first platform to integrate AI-driven portfolio management.





Leveraging seven years of experience in developing algorithmic and automated trading systems, Bitsgap has introduced the AI Assistant. This new feature enhances crypto bot trading by empowering users to leverage AI insights across all Bitsgap partner exchanges, including Binance, OKX, KuCoin, and others.

The AI Assistant takes this innovation to the next level by shifting the focus from managing individual trading bots to overseeing an entire portfolio. This advanced feature supports a broader range of assets, including Bitcoin, enabling traders to diversify their portfolios and engage in crypto-to-crypto trading.

Bitsgap AI analyzes thousands of pairs across all exchanges connected by the user and, based on back testing and algorithms, selects the most profitable automated trading strategies.

The bot has unique features such as portfolio management for easier control and a take-profit functionality that allows users to secure gains for an entire group of bots.

“With the AI Assistant, Bitsgap is setting a new standard in crypto trading,” said Max Kalmykov, CEO at Bitsgap. “Our AI-driven approach ensures that traders can navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence, backed by data-driven strategies to maximize profits.”

Bitsgap is a leading crypto aggregator, connecting over 15 exchanges and serving a community of 600,000+ traders. Its cloud-based platform offers a comprehensive suite of manual and automated trading tools, including smart orders, trading bots, and portfolio management. Renowned for its DCA and GRID trading bots, Bitsgap has facilitated over 5 million bot activations and surpassed $300 billion in trading volume in 2022.

