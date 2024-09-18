Vessel Traffic Management Strategic Industry Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Investments in Smart Ports, and Adoption of Automated and Remote Monitoring

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vessel Traffic Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vessel Traffic Management was estimated at US$6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The Vessel Traffic Management Services segment is on a growth trajectory, expected to reach US$4.1 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 6.5%. Additionally, the Vessel Traffic Management Solutions segment is set to grow at a 7.3% CAGR over the next seven years, signaling strong demand for these services globally. This growth is supported by increasing investments in maritime infrastructure and rising global trade.

Regionally, the U.S. market is projected to reach US$1.8 billion in 2023, while China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR, reaching US$1.7 billion by 2030. Key regions such as Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific are also experiencing notable growth, driven by the expansion of seaport operations and technological advancements in vessel traffic management.

The report offers comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts (in US$ million) from 2023 to 2030. It includes in-depth regional analysis, providing insights into key markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Additionally, the report features company profiles of major industry players like Frequentis AG, Indra Sistemas SA, Japan Radio Co., Ltd., among others, and provides complimentary updates for one year to ensure up-to-date information.

This report offers detailed market analysis of the Global Vessel Traffic Management Market, covering all key regions and segments. It provides competitive insights by analyzing the presence of major players across different geographies, and helps users understand future trends and drivers shaping the market. With actionable insights, businesses can make strategic decisions to identify new revenue opportunities and stay ahead of industry developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Vessel Traffic Management Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Vessel Traffic Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Maritime Safety and Security Driving Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Vessel Traffic Management Systems

Impact of Global Trade and Shipping Volume on Market Demand

Expansion of Vessel Traffic Management Solutions in Emerging Markets

Increasing Focus on Environmental Monitoring and Compliance

Rising Adoption of Automated and Remote Monitoring Systems

Growing Use of AI and Big Data Analytics in Vessel Traffic Management

Impact of Cybersecurity Concerns on Vessel Traffic Management Systems

Increasing Investment in Maritime Infrastructure and Smart Ports

