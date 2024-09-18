Global Infertility Treatment Market to Reach USD 3,843.3 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand and Medical Advancements | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infertility treatment market is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with projected sales set to reach USD 3,843.3 million by 2034, up from USD 1,899.8 million in 2024. This impressive expansion reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034, signaling increasing demand for effective infertility solutions.



In 2023, the market recorded revenues of USD 1,770.6 million, and with a year-over-year growth rate of 7.4% expected in 2024, the industry is on an accelerated growth trajectory. This rise is largely fueled by societal shifts and medical advancements that have heightened the need for infertility treatments.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) leads the infertility treatment market due to several factors, with the most notable being the improved success rates driven by advancements in procedures like in vitro fertilization (IVF). As ART becomes more widely accepted and adopted as an effective option for addressing infertility, its dominance continues to grow. This shift is a result of the increasing recognition of ART as a viable solution for couples struggling with fertility challenges.

Infertility, which can stem from a variety of conditions affecting either partner, requires tailored treatment approaches such as surgery, medication, and ART. The intricate nature of infertility diagnosis and treatment demands the use of specialized equipment and instruments, underscoring the need for continuous innovation in the market. The growing complexity of these treatments drives the demand for more advanced and precise technological solutions, further enhancing ART’s role in the field.

Key factors driving this demand include changing lifestyles, delayed marriages, and environmental influences, which have contributed to a rise in infertility cases. Additionally, medical conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and other reproductive disorders are further intensifying the need for effective treatment options.

As the infertility treatment market continues its upward momentum, it is expected to deliver impactful, life-changing solutions for individuals and couples affected by infertility, offering hope through cutting-edge medical technology and treatment innovations.

"The significant growth forecast for the infertility treatment market reflects both the increasing prevalence of infertility and the advancements in treatment technologies," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). "As we continue to innovate and expand treatment options, we are committed to addressing the diverse needs of individuals and couples seeking to overcome infertility challenges."

Key Takeaways: Infertility Treatment Market

The global infertility treatment market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by factors such as increasing infertility rates and advancements in medical technology.

The market is projected to reach USD 3,843.3 million by 2034, up from USD 1,899.8 million in 2024.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The German market holds the highest market share in Europe and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%.

The US market is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3%.

China is the dominant player in the East Asia market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Media & consumables are the largest segment, accounting for 46.6% of the global market.

Assisted reproductive technology is the leading procedure, with a market share of 31.7%.

Market Value CAGR of Infertility Treatment by Country:

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 2.30% Germany 2.30% France 3.70% UK 2.60% China 7.30% India 8.30% South Korea 5.70%

Competitive Landscape:

The infertility treatment market is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation, with numerous manufacturers around the globe striving to develop innovative solutions to meet evolving customer needs.

Leading manufacturers in the infertility treatment sector are focusing on international expansion to boost revenue and extend their market reach into developing countries. This growth strategy often involves acquiring regional competitors and employing key tactics such as agreements, product launches, research sponsorships, and strategic collaborations to enhance product sales and solidify their market presence.

Notable players in the infertility treatment market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. : A U.S.-based multinational medical technology company, Thermo Fisher offers a range of products including Nunc™ IVF Dishes, untreated dishes, electron microscopes, lab plasticware and supplies, lab centrifuges, mass spectrometers, and next-generation sequencers.

: A U.S.-based multinational medical technology company, Thermo Fisher offers a range of products including Nunc™ IVF Dishes, untreated dishes, electron microscopes, lab plasticware and supplies, lab centrifuges, mass spectrometers, and next-generation sequencers. Cook Group Incorporated : An American medical devices company, Cook Group provides medical devices for specialties such as gastroenterology, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, vascular surgery, and laboratory instruments.

: An American medical devices company, Cook Group provides medical devices for specialties such as gastroenterology, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, vascular surgery, and laboratory instruments. CooperSurgical Inc.: A global medical device manufacturer, CooperSurgical offers products like VitriFit™ Vitrification Carrier, VitriGuard™ Carrier, HBA® Assay, Standard Count Disposable Analysis Chamber, and Makler® Chamber.



Key Players of the Infertility Treatment Industry:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cook Group

CooperSurgical Inc.

AB Scientific Ltd.

Vitrolife

IVFtech APS

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

Genea Biomedx Ltd.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Baker Company INC.



Key Segments of the Infertility Treatment Industry:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into equipment (microscopes, imaging systems, sperm analyser systems, ovum aspiration pumps, micromanipulator systems, incubators, gas analyzers, laser systems, cryosystems, and sperm separation devices), media & consumables and accessories

By Procedure:

In terms of procedure, the industry is divided into assisted reproductive technology [in vitro fertilization (intracytoplasmic morphologically selected sperm injection and gamete donation), intracytoplasmic sperm injection, and surrogacy], artificial insemination (intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination and intratubal insemination), fertility surgeries [laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, varicocelectomy, laparotomy, tubal ligation reversal, microsurgical reconstruction (vasovasostomy and vasoepididymostomy)] and other infertility treatment procedures

By Patient Type:

In terms of patient type, the industry is segregated into female infertility treatment and male infertility treatment.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into fertility centers, hospitals & surgical clinics, cryobanks, and research institutes

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

