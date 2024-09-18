Advanced Materials (AdMs) in Defense Thematic Intelligence Research Report

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials (AdMs) in Defense - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the advanced materials market, outlines advances in technology and key programs, and provides insight into current procurement and research trends.
Advanced materials (AdMs) are a critical field of expertise within the aerospace and defense sectors, and the development of materials with unique physical and mechanical properties is key to delivering innovations in the design of ballistic armor, personal protective equipment, hypersonic weapons systems, aircraft, space systems, and many other fields. Investment in this field has remained relatively constant due to its ubiquity in the defense sector, however, the emergence of new applications for AdMs and new threats such as hypersonic weapons are driving a global re-evaluation of the importance of AdMs to military modernization efforts.
As such, several major military powers including China, India, Russia, the UK, and the US have re-asserted the importance of developing AdMs to help attain national security objectives and have increasingly prioritized AdMs development and manufacturing initiatives in recent years to reflect this new macro-strategic defense policy.
Key Highlights
- Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market
- Analysis of the various defense related advanced materials projects currently under development, as well cross-industry research initiatives which could impact the future applications of these technologies
Scope
- The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered
- The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole advanced materials value chain are covered
- Highlights from the range different advanced materials research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Players
- Technology briefing
- Advanced materials - an overview
- Nanomaterials
- Metamaterials
- Biomimetic materials
- Multi-functional materials
- Materials for energy storage and generation
- Ammunition
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Aircraft composites
- Trends
- Technology Trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry analysis
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Patent trends
- Hiring trends
- Case Studies
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Nanomaterials
- Metamaterials
- Biomimetic materials
- Multi-functional and composite materials
- Energy harvesting & storage materials
- Companies
- Leaders
- Disruptors
- Sector Scorecards
- Aerospace, defense and security scorecard
- Glossary
Companies Featured
- Airbus
- DuPont
- Honeywell International
- Lockheed Martin
- QinetiQ
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Northrop Grumman
- Teijin
- Arconic
- Echodyne
- Metamaterials Technologies
- Heraus Group
- Hexcel Corp
- Nobel Biomaterials
- Suprapolix
- Alpine Advanced Materials
- Boeing
- Dipole Materials
- Elitac
- Tencate
- EaglePicher
- Enersys
- Graphene Manufactruing Corp
- Graphenano
- Lyten
- Polyjoule
- Denchi Power
- Power Japan Plus
- AVIC
- BIAM
- Marshall Advanced Composites
- NP Aerospace
- Permali Gloucester
- Superior Graphite
- Rusnano
- Alphacore
- Plasmonics
- Oceanit
- Samyang Comtech
- Vadient Optics
- Gingko Bioworks
- Nanorobotics
- Synthace
- Zymergen
- Butler Technologies
- CeramTec
- Dermisense Health
- Massa Products Corp
- ProHuman Technologies
- Stitch Partners
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpqa7p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.