UIC School of Law Named to The Princeton Review List of “Best Law Schools for 2024”

Chicago, IL, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Illinois Chicago School of Law (UIC Law) is an outstanding law school, according to The Princeton ReviewÒ. The education services company recently named the school to its list of Best Law Schools for 2024.

The list, which is posted at https://www.princetonreview.com/best-law-schools, features the company’s detailed profiles of the schools with The Princeton Review’s ratings of them and quotes from students attending the schools whom The Princeton Review surveyed.

In the profile of UIC Law, The Princeton Review editors describe it as “a school designed for students at all points of their careers,” and give it a rating score of 81 for academic experience (The ratings are scores of 60 to 99 the company reports in up to five categories in the profiles.)

The profile also includes comments from students enrolled in UIC Law who were surveyed by The Princeton Review for this project. Some of the profile’s quotes from students are:

"If you plan on working in the northern Illinois region, you should strongly consider attending UIC Law,”

"We have very knowledgeable professors who have considerable real-world experience that benefits their ability to relate material to students,” and

"I have always felt that every single employee at UIC Law is rooting for me to thrive professionally and personally.”

"All of the schools that made our list for 2024 deliver exceptional legal education programs,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief. “We recommend each one as an academically excellent choice for a student considering earning a J.D.”

UIC Law Dean Nicky Boothe states, “The mission of UIC Law is simple, yet holistic - we want to change your life, so you can change the lives of others. This is done by providing our students with strong academics, passionate professors, a top-notch student life office, an excellent bar preparation program and robust career support.”

The Princeton Review editors weigh more than 60 data points in making their annual selections for their annual Best Law Schools lists. The selections for the 2024 list considered data from surveys the company conducted in 2024 of administrators at 168 law schools and surveys over the past three academic years of 18,400 students enrolled at the schools.

The administrator survey requests data on topics from academic offerings, faculty, and career services to admission and graduation rates. The student survey asks students to rate their school’s academics, professors, administrators and career services and to report on its campus culture as well as their career plans.

“What students tell us about their experiences at their law schools contributes substantially to our school selections, profiles, and ratings,” Franek noted. “We also factor data from our student surveys into our tallies for this project’s 14 categories of ranking lists. Each list names the top 10 schools in the category,” he added.

Six of the company’s ranking lists are based on a combination of administrator and student survey data. Five are based solely on student survey data, and three are based solely on administrator data.

About the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law

The University of Illinois Chicago School of Law (UIC Law) is Chicago’s only public law school. Committed to access and opportunity, UIC Law offers a unique interdisciplinary environment for students to advance social justice, impact their communities, and step into their next academic and professional achievement. From our nationally recognized faculty and programs, to the impact of our legal clinics, we prepare students with the knowledge, skills, experience and values to change lives. For more information, visit https://law.uic.edu/.

