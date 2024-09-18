Canned Mushroom Market Forecast at $13.43 Billion by 2030: Trends, SWOT & Porter's Analysis, Growth Forecasts, and Strategic Company Profiles

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Mushroom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global canned mushroom market is anticipated to reach USD 13.43 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The increasing demand for convenient food is a key factor driving the demand for canned mushroom over the forecast period. In addition, increasing consumption in India, China, and Japan is expected to provide growth opportunity for the market from 2024 to 2030. Increasing consumption of shiitake mushroom in Japan, China, and other Asian countries is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing popularity of mushroom among the vegan population is a key factor driving the demand for shiitake products.





Shifting consumer preference for healthy and nutritional food is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period. Restaurants are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.15% in the forecasted period. Growing popularity of Chinese and Japanese food and soup is a key factor driving the demand for canned mushroom in restaurants over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Hectic working schedule has increased the demand for convenient food and ready-to-cook food. This trend has resulted in increasing demand for nutritional and healthy food, which, in turn, necessitated product launches in the region. Such factors are expected to increase the scope for the global market in the coming years.



The market is driven by increasing consumption of packed food. Hectic working schedule has increased the demand for convenient food products. Moreover, changing lifestyle and eating habits resulted in increasing demand for nutritious food, and thus fueling the demand for the global market over the forecast period.



Canned Mushroom Market Trends

By product, the button mushroom segment held the largest revenue share of 57.2% in 2023

The household segment dominated the market with a lucrative market share. The increasing popularity of home cooking and meal preparation

Top players operating in the canned mushroom market include Bonduelle Group; Giorgio Fresh Co.; and B&G Foods, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Canned Mushroom Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Billion)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Canned Mushroom Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Canned Mushroom Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Canned Mushroom Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Button Mushroom

4.4. Shiitake Mushroom

4.5. Oyster Mushroom

4.6. Morel Mushroom

4.7. Others

Chapter 5. Canned Mushroom Market: Nature Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Canned Mushroom Market: Nature Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Organic

5.4. Conventional

Chapter 6. Canned Mushroom Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Canned Mushroom Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Whole

6.4. Sliced

6.5. Chopped

6.6. Others

Chapter 7. Canned Mushroom Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Canned Mushroom Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Household

7.4. Restaurants

Chapter 8. Canned Mushroom Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Canned Mushroom Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Supermarket/Hypermarket

8.4. Departmental Store

8.5. Convenience Store

8.6. Online

8.7. Others

Chapter 9. Canned Mushroom Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Canned Mushroom Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Billion

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.4. Company Profiles

10.4.1. Bonduelle Group

10.4.2. Giorgio Fresh Co.

10.4.3. B & G Foods, Inc.

10.4.4. Costa Group

10.4.5. OKECHAMP S.A.

10.4.6. Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

10.4.7. Prochamp

10.4.8. THE MUSHROOM COMPANY

10.4.9. Shanghai Finc Food Co. Ltd.

10.4.10. Dhruv Agro

