Automated Microscopy Market Size to Grow at 6.5% CAGR, Reaching USD 14.8 Billion by 2034 on Demand for AI-powered Imaging Devices: Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated microscopy market (Markt für automatisierte Mikroskopie) was worth US$ 7.5 billion in 2023. According to predictions, the industry will increase by 6.5% CAGR over the next ten years, reaching US$ 14.8 billion in 2034 . Automated microscopy in the biological sciences allows for more efficient and productive microscopy applications while reducing the need for human intervention.

Micro- and nanoscale materials are characterized using automated microscopy in the material sciences. Research and development, failure analysis, and quality control are all carried out using automated microscopy in the semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Automation guarantees that operators are trained to conduct experiments uniformly, resulting in a more standardized approach to experimentation and reproducible outcomes. As a result of reducing human errors and increasing confidence in results, data confidence is also improved.

Automating microscopy workflows reduces the chances of introducing human errors, increasing confidence in results. This is especially important in complex experiments or if more than one researcher uses the same instrument.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on product type, the optical microscope segment will drive demand for the automated microscopy market.

In terms of application, the nanotechnology segment is expected to drive the automated microscopy market.

Markets for automated microscopy are expected to increase in Asia Pacific as a result of the economic growth in this region.

● Demand for automated microscopy increases as autonomous imaging devices become more popular in healthcare

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Growth Drivers

Microscopy technology is constantly developing, so automated microscopy systems are needed, including high-resolution imaging systems, automated image processing software, and integration with other analytical instruments.

Microscopy solutions for in-depth sample characterization and analysis are becoming increasingly important for research and development in several fields, including materials science, nanotechnology, and life sciences.

With automated microscopy, high-throughput screening, faster data collection, and analysis are all possible. Healthcare industries use automated microscopy to diagnose diseases, develop medications, and perform pathology. As well as the need for more accurate diagnosis methods, automated microscopy systems are increasingly popular due to their ability to manage lab workflow effectively.

Quality control applications are increasingly utilizing automated microscopy. Manufacturing operations are guaranteed to be consistent and of high quality by automated microscopy systems.

Machine learning (ML) algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms can enhance automatic microscopy systems. Due to this trend, advanced microscopy solutions will become more prevalent.

Regulatory policies and efforts targeting technical innovation in microscopy and healthcare also contribute to market growth by promoting the development and commercialization of automated microscopy systems.

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Regional Landscape

According to predictions, Asia Pacific will lead the automated microscopy market. Pharmaceutics and biotechnology sectors in Asia Pacific nations have expanded significantly, including China, India, South Korea, and Japan. A rise in incomes and a better healthcare infrastructure have contributed to the increase in healthcare spending in the Asia Pacific. As a result, advanced diagnostic tools, such as automated microscopy, will better diagnose disease and enhance patient care.

Numerous academic institutions, research centers, and universities throughout the Asia Pacific study a broad range of scientific disciplines. Governments in the Asia-Pacific area are investing greater funds in research and development initiatives, particularly in emerging technologies and healthcare. Favorable laws, grants, and financing initiatives promote using automated and other state-of-the-art microscopy technologies, which drives market expansion.

Precision medicine and tailored healthcare approaches are becoming increasingly popular in Asia. This paradigm requires automated microscopy to screen large quantities of samples, to make precise diagnoses, and to create customized treatment plans.

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the automated microscopy industry are concentrating on developing robotic microscopic imaging, remote-controlled microscopes, and super-resolution automated microscopy methods.

As part of their efforts to meet customer demands, they are also developing 3D imaging for automated microscopic platforms and smart microscopy systems. Some key players engaged in offering automated microscopy services are as follows:

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

FEI Co.

Hitachi High-Tech-Technologies Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Key Developments

In July 2023, JEOL launched two new Scanning Electron Microscope models at M&M 2023 in Minneapolis. New SEMs offer more automation and intelligence, making them easier to use and highly efficient for imaging and analysis. All specimen types can be analyzed with these new-generation SEMs. A new SEM model, "Simple SEM," from Applied Microscopy, measures images at many magnifications in a multitude of locations and conditions, utilizes Live EDS, Live 3D microscopy, uses ZeroMag software to analyze large areas, Montage for mosaics, and automatically aligns and foci.

In September 2023, Nikon Corporation (Nikon) released "ECLIPSE Ji", a cellular image acquisition and analysis platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to enhance cancer and nerve disease research workflows. The "ECLIPSE Ji" looks like an ordinary microscope without eyepieces. Standardized data analysis can be performed with image-based assays in conjunction with NIS-Elements SE imaging software.

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Segmentation

By Product

Optical Microscope

Inverted Microscope

Stereomicroscope

Phase Contrast Microscope

Fluorescence Microscope

Confocal Scanning Microscope

Near Field Scanning Microscope

Others

Electron Microscopes

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Scanning Probe Microscope

Scanning Tunneling Microscope

Atomic Force Microscope

By Application

Medical Diagnostics

Nanotechnology

Material Science

Life Science

Semiconductors

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

