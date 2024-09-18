NorthStar Moving’s 12th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive Feeds Thousands of Children in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced the completion of their 12th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing food drive, raising crucial funds to support hungry children in Los Angeles County—the U.S. county with the highest number of food-insecure children.

Partnering once again with Compass Real Estate , the virtual food drive generated donations for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank . These contributions provided over 37,000 meals to local children and families in need, addressing the critical gap in nourishment during the summer months when school-provided meals are unavailable.

"Thanks to the generosity of our partners and friends we were able to make kids' lives in our community a little easier this summer," said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Since we first launched Let’s Send Hunger Packing, we've provided over 779,000 meals to families in need. Look what we can all do, when we come together. Together, we can lift up our neighbors and nourish all the hungry kids in our own backyard.”

Los Angeles County continues to struggle with food insecurity, especially in the face of rising inflation, with food banks experiencing increased demand but fewer donations in summer months. The 2024 Let’s Send Hunger Packing drive helped the LA Regional Food Bank manage this rising demand.

“Partnerships are essential in the fight against hunger, and we thank NorthStar Moving and Compass Real Estate for their ongoing commitment to helping our neighbors receive food and nutrition assistance," said Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood. "The generosity shown through this initiative highlights the power of collective action to address the ongoing challenge of food insecurity in Los Angeles County."

While the 2024 Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive has concluded, the need continues, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is accepting donations year-round to support children and families across the county.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.





