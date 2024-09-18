Tom Davis Joins Epiq as Chief of Staff, Supporting Class Action, Remediation, And Mass Tort Business Unit

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today Tom Davis has joined as Chief of Staff in support of Epiq’s Class Action, Remediation, and Mass Tort business unit.



Earlier in his career, Davis was vice president of operations and fraud prevention at Garden City Group (GCG), which was one of the industry leaders in third-party administration of class action settlements before being acquired by Epiq in 2018. Tom will report directly to Epiq Class Action President Nicole Hamann.

“Tom is a known and respected quantity in our market,” said Epiq Senior Vice President Cameron Azari. “His addition to our management team is a significant development in our continued efforts to best serve our client’s needs. His unique experience in compliance and fraud prevention will reinforce Epiq’s leadership in the class action, remediation, and mass tort spaces on these key issues.”

Davis has an extensive background in identifying financial crimes, regulatory compliance, and leading fraud investigations. A licensed attorney for nearly 30 years and a certified fraud examiner since 2002, he was the first general counsel for two highly regarded technology companies, Coinme and Airbiquity. Davis is also a former FBI special agent assigned to the white-collar crime squad. He went on to serve in leadership roles at IBM, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He also served as chairman and partner in charge at Moss Adams where he led nationwide litigation, forensic, and investigation practices.

“Fraud prevention is significant in the class action world,” Davis said. “Think about all the class action notices you get as a consumer and how those could be leveraged by fraudsters. The number of bad actors and bot-submitted claims have only increased in recent years as attempts are made to steal money from the actual class members who deserve their fair share of a settlement. Having the backing of Epiq’s experience and expertise in this space gives a level of confidence to clients that is unmatched.”

Earlier this year, Epiq announced EpiqShield™, which includes additional anti-fraud technology enhancements to ensure valid class action claims are honored and fraudulent claims are stopped. EpiqShield™ is a strategically curated approach based on decades of experience to succeed against bad actors. Its combination of real-time technology solutions and pre-payment data analytics is tailored based on the unique aspects of each case to continually monitor, detect, and block suspicious activity, while also expediting the processing and payment of valid claims.

