CareSource and Community Care, Inc. pursue affiliation to strengthen long-term care services for older adults and adults with disabilities across Wisconsin

DAYTON, Ohio and BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization, today announced that Community Care, Inc. will become an affiliate following the completion of all required state and federal regulatory approvals. Community Care, a leading managed care organization and provider of comprehensive care services, has more than 45 years of experience delivering quality, personalized care that enables older adults and adults with disabilities to live independently in the community.

“By bringing Community Care into the CareSource family, we combine the expertise of two mission-driven, nonprofit managed care organizations strengthening our capacity to innovate health care, improve outcomes and change lives,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO, CareSource. “CareSource will bring our strong business fundamentals, operational efficiency, scale, and complex care capabilities alongside Community Care’s extensive experience delivering high-quality, community-centered long-term care in Wisconsin to change the trajectory of health care for individuals with complex health needs.”

Community Care serves adults across the state aged 55 and older, and 18 and older with physical, intellectual or developmental disabilities enrolled in Wisconsin’s three major long-term care programs; Family Care, Family Care Partnership and Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). In addition to caring for members in the community, the organization operates three certified adult day and health centers in Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha. The organization provides access to home and community-based services, care coordination and personal care assistance.

Over the past several years, the long-term care landscape has changed in Wisconsin, making it challenging for smaller, regional nonprofits like Community Care to operate financially, which has contributed to the recent trend in consolidation, according to Kenneth Munson, Community Care CEO.

“When considering the idea of merging, the executive leadership team and the board of directors felt it was critical that we partner with an organization, ideally a nonprofit, whose values aligned with ours and put members and employees first,” Munson said. “We found such a partner in CareSource, and this relationship will allow us to stay competitive, to continue providing excellent care to our members, and to expand our mission to serve more vulnerable people in Wisconsin.”

The anticipated Community Care transaction marks the second for CareSource and a Wisconsin company. Earlier this year, CareSource announced plans to pursue an affiliation with Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative, the state’s leading Individual Marketplace insurer based on the number of individuals served.

Community Care and its employees will remain in Wisconsin.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

About Community Care Inc.

Community Care Inc., headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., is a private nonprofit organization that serves the long-term care and health needs of more than 15,000 older adults and adults with physical or intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1977, Community Care is the only Wisconsin managed care organization to offer all three programs of Family Care, Family Care Partnership, and Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

