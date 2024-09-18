SoCalBio’s 26th Annual Two-Day Investor Partnership Conference hosted at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach for the Medical Device and Biotechnology Industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoCalBio ( the Southern California Biomedical Council ) today announced the full lineup of speakers and presenting companies for its 26th Annual SoCalBio Investor & Partnership Conference, which will be held September 25-26 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach.



Since 1995, SoCalBio has served as the voice and advocate for the bioscience, medical devices, and digital health industries across the Greater Los Angeles region. Now in its 26th year, the Annual Investor & Partnership Conference is the region’s premier local showcase for innovation in a range of market segments, from medical devices, diagnostics, therapeutics, and regenerative medicine to drug delivery, healthcare informatics, and AI.

For the first time, SoCalBio is bringing the conference to Orange County – a part of greater Los Angeles with significant bioscience industry growth. Orange County is home to world-class R&D, investors, and more than 65,000 industry professionals employed at 2,000-plus companies.

The conference will start with an economic report from Ryan Helwig of TEConomy highlighting trends to watch within the life science industry including investments, employment data, and NIH regional funding totals versus national data.

Also, plenary sessions ranging from a workforce development panel focusing on “Demystifying Apprenticeships” to sessions examining the latest innovations for “Medical Devices of Tomorrow” and “The Future of Targeted Therapy.” Other conference highlights include a session by SoCalBio’s W3 (Women, Work & Wisdom) group focused on go-to-market strategies for disruptive products.

This year’s conference will also introduce investors and potential partners to 30 carefully selected emerging and mid-stage companies with the potential to deliver breakthrough innovations (see list below). Los Angeles-based VCs OCV and Westlake Village Bio Partners will be part of the at least 20 VCs in attendance (see agenda).

“SoCalBio’s annual conference showcases life science innovation (MedTech & BioTech) from across Southern California and Canada and explores pathways to bring that innovation to market,” said SoCalBio President & CEO Walid Sabbagh, Jr., PhD. “It is a signature event designed for industry professionals, investors, researchers, educators, policymakers, and service providers to support our local companies and also foster the next generation of emerging companies in Greater Los Angeles.”

List of Presenting Companies:

Airware (blood sugar monitoring via handheld sensors)

(blood sugar monitoring via handheld sensors) Amberstone Biosciences (Tumor Microenvironment Acidity-activated Therapeutic (T-MATE) T-cell engagers)

(Tumor Microenvironment Acidity-activated Therapeutic (T-MATE) T-cell engagers) Aureka Biotechnologies (therapy discovery platform integrating high-throughput digital biology and generative AI)

(therapy discovery platform integrating high-throughput digital biology and generative AI) AutoMedicus Corporation (medical devices to decrease morbidity and mortality by controlling blood pressure during surgery and in the ICU)

(medical devices to decrease morbidity and mortality by controlling blood pressure during surgery and in the ICU) Chimera Therapeutics (cell-based allogeneic therapy for sickle cell disease)

(cell-based allogeneic therapy for sickle cell disease) Cobionix (smart robotic labor solutions to scale healthcare delivery)

(smart robotic labor solutions to scale healthcare delivery) EarlyDx (non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and precision medicine)

(non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and precision medicine) Elle, MD Biotechnologies Inc. (non-hormonal contraceptive devices)

(non-hormonal contraceptive devices) Finally Quiet (noise-canceling wireless communication system for dental clinics)

(noise-canceling wireless communication system for dental clinics) Lidavex (LiDAR-based devices for monitoring cervical dilation and effacement)

(LiDAR-based devices for monitoring cervical dilation and effacement) Materia Bioworks (insights and expertise to launch sustainable products using biomaterials)

(insights and expertise to launch sustainable products using biomaterials) MAX BioPharma (oxysterol-based drug candidates with unique biological and therapeutic properties)

(oxysterol-based drug candidates with unique biological and therapeutic properties) Nura Health (diagnostic blood test for endometriosis that shortens the path to diagnosis)

(diagnostic blood test for endometriosis that shortens the path to diagnosis) Orpyx (Orpyx SI ® Sensory Insole platform for the prevention of diabetic foot ulcers and amputations)

(Orpyx SI Sensory Insole platform for the prevention of diabetic foot ulcers and amputations) PlantForm (proprietary plant-based expression system to develop antibody and protein-based therapeutics)

(proprietary plant-based expression system to develop antibody and protein-based therapeutics) Proteas Health (technology to identify people at risk of a heart attack before symptoms appear)

(technology to identify people at risk of a heart attack before symptoms appear) Rubato Life (AI-powered, biometrically personalized music therapy for seniors suffering from dementia and cognitive impairment)

(AI-powered, biometrically personalized music therapy for seniors suffering from dementia and cognitive impairment) Shift Pharmaceuticals (targeted mRNA therapeutics for rare and debilitating genetic disorders)

(targeted mRNA therapeutics for rare and debilitating genetic disorders) SLAM BioTherapeutics (antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) against the signaling lymphocytic activation molecule (SLAM) protein family)

(antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) against the signaling lymphocytic activation molecule (SLAM) protein family) Sorriso Pharmaceuticals (disease-modifying antibodies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis)

(disease-modifying antibodies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis) Sundaze (heated therapy garments to relieve period pain)



The full conference agenda and information about presenting companies, speakers, and attendee registration is available at https://socalbio.org/events/socalbio-26th-annual-conference/ .

SoCalBio acknowledges the support of conference sponsors including Avantor, Canada, Perkins Coie, and CBIZ.

About SoCalBio:

SoCalBio is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that promotes bioscience research, development, manufacturing, job creation, and overall economic growth in the Greater Los Angeles region. The Council’s programs help local firms access capital, potential partners, and business support services. The annual SoCalBio Conference has grown to become the region’s premier showcase for emerging life-science companies and technologies. SoCalBio also promotes technology transfer and workforce training while informing policymakers and the public at large about the benefits of the region’s life-science industry. More information about SoCalBio is available at www.socalbio.org .

