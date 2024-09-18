Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Proudly Accepts Ownership of Limb Loss and Preservation Registry in Collaboration with Amputee Coalition

McLEAN, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) , a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, today announces the transfer of ownership of the Limb Loss and Preservation Registry (LLPR®) from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) to TLI. This landmark decision, approved by NICHD, underscores TLI's commitment to driving transformative change in healthcare and validates the level of public confidence in TLI capabilities for assuming the management of this vital project.



“Established in 2018 under an IDIQ Contract funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the LLPR has been instrumental in measuring and reporting patient data to enhance limb loss and limb difference treatment as well as preservation efforts nationwide,” says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI and former program manager for LLPR under NICHD and Mayo Clinic.

Murphy continues, “With this transfer of ownership, TLI is poised to further the LLPR's mission of improving the quality, safety, effectiveness and cost of limb loss and limb difference treatment and preservation. We are honored to steward the LLPR into this new chapter.”

A centralized data warehouse, the LLPR plays a crucial role in addressing public health knowledge gaps, refining rehabilitation approaches and guiding the development of functional devices for people with limb loss and limb difference. As part of TLI, the Registry will maintain its multi-stakeholder model, fostering collaboration among care providers, care sites, payers, device manufacturers, suppliers and regulatory agencies.

“This transition marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to drive healthcare innovation and improve outcomes for individuals facing limb loss and limb difference,” says Cass Isidro, president, Amputee Coalition . “Together, we will continue to provide valuable resources and support to individuals who have limb loss and limb difference, empowering them to live life fully and ensuring that no on faces the challenges and complexities of their journeys alone.”

To support the LLPR in its mission to improve outcomes for individuals living with limb loss and limb difference, please click here . Your contribution directly impacts the quality of care and functional outcomes for the LLPR community.

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn .