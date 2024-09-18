ODW Logistics’ Sara Sayre Honored with 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award for Leadership, Community Service, and Work in Automation Technology

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics, a fast-growing national third-party (3PL) specializing in integrated logistics solutions, today announced that Solution Design Manager Sara Sayre has been recognized as a recipient of the prestigious “2024 Women in Supply Chain Award,” presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award celebrates her remarkable contributions to the supply chain industry, her innovative approach to business, and her unwavering commitment to leadership and community service.



“Sara was promoted to her leadership role in 2024 after three years on the front lines of new business,” said Jason Streitenberger, Senior Director of Solution Design at ODW Logistics. “She has demonstrated remarkable leadership and vision in the ever-evolving supply chain management landscape. One of her most notable achievements has been the successful launch of ODW’s first intern program within her department. Under her guidance, interns have significantly developed their presentation, communication, data analysis, time studies, and process improvement skills. This initiative has enhanced the capabilities of future supply chain professionals and strengthened ODW’s talent pipeline.”

Spearheading ODW’s journey into new automation technologies, Sara works closely with customers to identify and implement solutions tailored to their unique needs. Her ability to present clear and compelling recommendations to the leadership of both ODW and its clients has resulted in successful automation projects that drive efficiency and innovation. In addition, she has introduced innovative pricing models and streamlined sales processes, contributing to ODW’s growth and competitive edge in the market.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sara is deeply committed to social responsibility and is an active supporter and participant in ODW’s Reach Out Ranger program. This program focuses on giving back to the communities served, and her dedication to the cause reflects her belief in the importance of making a positive impact both inside and outside the workplace.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the industry and ODW for my supply chain expertise and leadership capabilities,” said Sayre. “My goal for the next 12 months is to help advance ODW’s initiatives as I continue to mentor new talent within the organization. My ability to juggle multiple complex projects while maintaining a high level of organization, professionalism, and thoroughness has helped me continue the ODW tradition of providing exceptional service to clients. This company is a space that grants me the opportunity to wholeheartedly invest in each relationship that I am entrusted with as we persevere, making an impact in the industry overall.”

