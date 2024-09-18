Cozy B&B Mystery From Award-Winning Author Delights New Readers

Charleston, SC, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed mystery author Teresa Michael’s newest release is filled with tantalizing twists, romance, family secrets, and more.

Siblings Molly and Kevin Harrington inherited their family’s 100-year-old Classic Revival Manor home after the sudden death of their mother and decided to transform it into a bed-and-breakfast.

Molly, whose fiancé died five years ago, has struggled to move forward… until the B&B brought life back into her eyes. For this and many other reasons, the siblings refuse a developer’s offer to purchase the house and move forward with their B&B renovations.

The siblings get their first big event: a book launch party for local celebrity author Aubrey Rhodes, whose newest novel appears to be a fictionalized story of the Harrington family history. It’s a great success, but the next morning, Molly discovers Aubrey dead on his room’s terrace.

Who could have killed Aubrey Rhodes? The only clues are a champagne bottle, two crystal flutes, and his latest novel open at his side. Detective Tony Shannon, Molly, and Kevin have their work cut out to solve a murder and save a family legacy.

Murder with a Terrace View: A Harrington House Mystery is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teresamichaelauthor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teresamichael1/

Teresa Michael, an award-winning author, is renowned for her Mariposa Café Mystery Series, with Murder in Mariposa Beach earning the Firebird Book Award. A lover of reading, writing, and travel, Teresa has explored 49 states and managed the U.S. Archery Team in two Olympic Games. She's a past president of the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of Sisters in Crime and a member of Mystery Writers of America.

Teresa lives in Sarasota, FL, with her husband and cat. Someday, she’ll visit that 50th state. Connect with her on Facebook at Teresa Michael- Author or visit her website at https://teresamichaelwrites.pubsitepro.com.

