Hagens Berman Reminds MacroGenics (MGNX) Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of Sept. 24, 2024

Class Period: Mar. 7, 2024 – May 9, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 24, 2024

Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX):

On July 30, 2024, shares in beleaguered pharmaceutical company MacroGenics crashed after the company provided an update for the Phase 2 TAMARACK study on its experimental cancer drug, vobra duo. The company revealed that the study’s Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended discontinuing additional vobra duo therapy in the study. The company said it agreed with the recommendation, citing patient safety. In response, the price of MacroGenics shares crashed 28% on July 31, 2024 and, unsurprisingly, certain analysts downgraded the stock.

The disclosure came on the heels of a class-action lawsuit that has been filed against MacroGenics alleging that it misled investors about the safety and efficacy of vobra duo. The suit, filed in the Southern District of New York, centers on the company’s statements regarding data from a Phase 2 clinical trial known as TAMARACK.

Previously, in the lead-up to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in March 2024, MacroGenics painted a positive picture of vobra duo’s safety and efficacy. Executives suggested that the drug was showing promising results in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). However, when the company released interim safety data in April, it revealed that the drug had a higher-than-expected rate of serious side effects.

On Apr. 3, 2024, MacroGenics released interim safety data from the TAMARACK study, as detailed in an abstract submitted to ASCO on Feb. 6, 2024. The company stated, “Preliminary safety data from TAMARACK suggest that reducing the dose and frequency of vobra duo improves its safety and tolerability in men with mCRPC.” This announcement led to a significant increase in MacroGenics’ share price, which rose by $4.11, or approximately 30%, on Apr. 4, 2024.

But the euphoria was short-lived. On May 10, 2024, MacroGenics disclosed that five patients in the study had died. This revelation caused the company’s share price to plummet by $11.36, or about 77%, on the same day, prompting numerous analyst downgrades.

“We’re investigating whether MacroGenics may have downplayed safety concerns associated with vobra duo to inflate its stock price,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

