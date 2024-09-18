KnitWell Group Supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation With Eight Iconic American Retail Fashion Brands Through Their Sisterhood of Strength Campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a leading multi-brand retail operating company, KnitWell Group, comprised of Ann Taylor, Chico’s, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, LOFT, Soma, Talbots and White House Black Market, today announced an expanded cause marketing campaign to support their ongoing partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). And recently, Lizanne Kindler, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of KnitWell Group, partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and D S Simon Media on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the campaign and the importance of supporting life-saving breast cancer research.



Marking 20 years of impact, this year’s campaign, the Sisterhood of Strength, highlights the stories of 20 resilient breast cancer thrivers to mobilize KnitWell Group’s 20 million active customers across the United States. Their support over the last two decades has already altered the course of breast cancer research and now, with the collective power of all eight brands, stands poised to go double the distance — improving outcomes and saving lives.

The 20 thrivers featured in the Sisterhood of Strength campaign each have their own inspiring and personal journey. These women include influencers Tiffany Dietz and Tegan Higgins of @TandTTwinTalk, health advocates @SarrahStrimelBentley and @Aisha_Patterson, and Sports Illustrated model @AllynRose. Treated to a special day of sisterhood, the thrivers received a goody bag filled with gift cards from the KnitWell Group brands as well as products from other BCRF brand partners. For the photo shoot, fashion and celebrity photographer Mei Tao captured the beauty and unwavering resilience of the thrivers, each styled in fall looks from one of KnitWell Group’s eight brands. Video footage was shot by Merciful Thieves.

“The Sisterhood of Strength builds on the incredible legacy created by Ann Taylor and LOFT over the last 20 years, who together have raised more than $62 million for BCRF and their lifesaving research,” said Lizanne Kindler. “As a female-led organization that serves women across a broad demographic with eight brands, this is a cause that touches each and every one of us in a significant way. Individually, our brands are strong. Together, we are powerful and know we can make an even greater impact with the support of our associates and our customers. And that’s what we intend to do with the Sisterhood of Strength.”

KnitWell Group is BCRF’s largest fashion retail partner and the Sisterhood of Strength is a first-of-its-kind campaign connecting all eight brands in the company’s portfolio. United under one goal, each brand will provide ways for customers to join in the support for BCRF. Customers will have an opportunity to purchase a brand-specific Cares Card in which a percentage of the purchase price will be donated directly to BCRF and the customer will receive a discount on her purchase. Select brands will be selling product benefitting BCRF, hosting a Shop for a Cause in store and online in which a percentage of sales for the day will be donated directly to BCRF, and matching donations made on Pink Day 10/5 in store and online.

Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, LOFT, Haven Well Within, and Talbots, together with their associates and customers, raised $5 million in 2023 for BCRF. The hope is to double that number for 2024. “We know that research is the only path to eliminating breast cancer. But three decades of fueling the world’s most promising research has taught us that the only way we will end breast cancer is by doing it together,” said Donna McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCRF. “KnitWell Group’s Sisterhood of Strength campaign is a beautiful and impactful way to support our critical, lifesaving work and represents what we know to be undoubtedly true: it is only through community, connection and unwavering commitment that we will unravel this disease. We are so grateful to KnitWell Group, their associates and their customers for joining us in taking action to improve women’s health.”

The Sisterhood of Strength campaign will kick off in mid-September and run through Oct. 31.

KnitWell Group is a multi-brand retail operating company comprised of the iconic American apparel brands Ann Taylor, Chico’s, Haven Well Within, Lane Bryant, LOFT, Soma, Talbots, and White House Black Market. The brands are supported by 45,000 associates, nearly 3,000 retail locations and more than 20 million loyal customers. Most of the brands in the KnitWell Group portfolio are female-founded and committed to a legacy of instilling confidence and empowering women. The company serves women from 35 years old and up across diverse demographics. With sales of $6 billion on an annual basis, KnitWell Group is one of the largest specialty apparel companies in the United States. Learn more at www.KnitWellGroup.com.

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. Investing in the best minds in science — from those investigating prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and metastasis — and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration, BCRF's approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Donate, learn more and get involved at www.BCRF.org.

