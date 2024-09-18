Abacus Life Policy Value Calculator Surpasses Milestone of 150,000 Policy Valuations

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products, today announced that its popular Abacus Policy Value Calculator, which recently launched its newest generation, has surpassed 150,000 individual submissions from insureds, totaling more than $87 billion in face value.

“Since the original version of the calculator, we have been proud to provide over 150,000 insureds instant access to our valuation database right on our website,” said Jay Jackson, CEO of Abacus Life. “This outpouring of interest in our education-based messaging has allowed us to further refine our models and actuarial databases, giving insureds an instant, transparent, and up-to-date estimate of their policy’s value.”

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading global alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in use of advanced longevity and actuarial technology to purchase life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity while creating a high-returning asset class of insurance products, uncorrelated to market fluctuations, for institutional investors.

With nearly $3 billion in assets under management, including pending acquisitions, Abacus is the only publicly traded global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products traded on the Nasdaq exchange.

Abacus has invested in two new verticals: ABL Wealth, which provides longevity-based wealth management services and investment offerings, and ABL Tech, which offers ground-breaking technology services for pension funds, governments, insurance companies, retirement associations and more that provides advanced real-time data tracking and analysis. With each new channel, we are revolutionizing the future of life insurance.

