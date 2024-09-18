The Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Brainchild Plans Massive Expansion

Mesquite, TX, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wycliff Douglas Provisions (WDP), a leading meat processing company, is proud to announce its rapid expansion and remarkable growth since its launch in 2022. With a staggering 105% year-over-year increase in sales and a customer base that has grown by over 200%, WDP has solidified its position as a key player in the industry.

The state-of-the-art facility, spanning 50,000 square feet and centrally located in Mesquite, Texas, boasts USDA inspection and a wide range of capabilities including grinding, blending, stuffing, injecting, marinating, tumbling, smoking, slicing, shredding, and high-speed packaging. This comprehensive approach allows WDP to provide a diverse range of products, such as smoked sausage, marinated chicken breast, pre-smoked wings, and cooked meats, to both retail and foodservice customers.

Under the visionary leadership of Chef Phil Butler, President of Wycliff Douglas Provisions, the company has successfully met the needs of Dickey's restaurants, which served as its initial customer. “Today, WDP supplies high-quality meats to a wide array of establishments, solidifying its position as a trusted provider in the market,” said Chef Butler.

The expansion of WDP's operations goes beyond geographical boundaries. Previously limited to shipping within Texas, the company has now extended its reach to serve all markets nationwide. To support this development, WDP has recently embarked on a new phase of growth, building out an additional 25,000 square feet to its facility, four new smokers, and a cutting-edge Vemag high-speed packaging line, aimed at supporting the company’s retail efforts.

"We are immensely proud of the vigorous growth achieved by Wycliff Douglas Provisions in just two years. It is truly remarkable," stated Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurant, Inc. "This expansion allows us to better serve our customers and meet the increasing demand for our high-quality meat products."

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, emphasized the company's commitment to providing superior manufacturing capabilities. "We recognized the need for a better manufacturing option, so we built it. The success we have seen is a testament to our belief that if you build it, they will come."

The facility's freezer capabilities and redistribution of frozen items help reduce freight costs, particularly during a time when nationwide fuel and transportation costs are at an all-time high. Wycliff Doulgas Provisions remains committed to providing exceptional products while keeping costs affordable for its valued customers.

Wycliff Douglas Provisions continues to provide a wide range of high-quality meat products, including sausage, chicken breast, ribs, smoked chicken wings, and various retail items. As the company expands its operations and capabilities, it remains committed to delivering exceptional products and services to its growing customer base.

About Wycliff Douglas Provisions

Wycliff Douglas Provisions is a leading meat processing company based in Mesquite, Texas. As a subsidiary of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, WDP offers a wide range of high-quality meat products to restaurants, grocers, and white label clients. With a state-of-the-art facility and a commitment to excellence, Wycliff Douglas Provisions has quickly become one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry.

For more information about Wycliff Douglas Provisions and its range of high-quality meat products, please visit www.wycliffdouglasprovisions.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has had a large hand in the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand has been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

# # #

Attachment