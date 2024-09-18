James (Jim) Viccars Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Files Early Warning Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James (Jim) Viccars ("James") announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the closing of the previously announced reverse takeover (the "Transaction" or the "RTO") whereby James acquired shares of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "PDH").



In connection with the RTO (i) AJA Health and Wellness Ltd. ("AJA") amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, 2564858 Alberta Inc., pursuant to the terms of an amalgamation agreement dated June 3, 2024, resulting in an amalgamated Alberta corporation, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; (ii) Assured Diagnosis Inc. ("ADI") amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, 2564891 Alberta Inc., pursuant to the terms of an amalgamation agreement dated June 3, 2024, resulting in an amalgamated Alberta corporation, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and (iii) the Company purchased 1,500,000 shares in the capital of AJA Therapeutics Inc. ("ATI") from James Viccars, Elizabeth Bryant Viccars and Deluxe Holdings Inc., pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated June 3, 2024, resulting in ATI being a subsidiary owned by the Company and one of the Company's subsidiaries. After giving effect to the Transaction, common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") were issued to shareholders of ATI, AJA, and ADI.

Prior to the Transaction, James did not hold any shares in the capital of the Company.

On Closing of the Transaction, James holds 7,354,542 Common Shares personally, and 1,380,713 Common Shares indirectly through Aspen Marketing Corporation. Elizabeth Bryant Viccars and James exercise control or direction over Aspen Marketing Corporation. As a result of the Transaction, James has ownership or control over approximately 10.1% of the Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.



James does not currently have any plan to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company. However, James may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position, depending on market conditions, reformulations, and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by James will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

