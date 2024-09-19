SUPER MICRO COMPUTER SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 29, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“SMCI” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: SMCI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 2, 2021 and August 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

About the Lawsuits

SMCI and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research released a report entitled “Super Micro: Fresh Evidence of Accounting Manipulation, Sibling Self-Dealing and Sanctions Evasion at this AI High Flyer” that detailed its “3-month investigation” which uncovered “glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and expert control failures, and customer issues,” and that the Company continued to engage in channel-stuffing despite being charged by the SEC for doing so. On this news, the price of SMCI’s shares fell from a closing price of $562.51 per share on August 26, 2024 to $443.49 per share on August 28, 2024.

The first-filed case is Averza v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., 24-cv-06147. Two subsequent cases were filed, Menditto v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., 24-cv-06149 and Spatz v. Super Micro Computer, Inc., 24-cv-06193.

