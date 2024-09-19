The new EPSO-G independent board member was elected

EPSO-G, a group of energy transmission and exchange companies (company code 302826889), with its registered office located at Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania.

From 18 September 2024 by the decision of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, a new independent member of the board, Rasa Balevičienė, was appointed to the board of EPSO-G.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

