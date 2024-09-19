Rhombus Redefines Comprehensive Surveillance, Safety, and Compliance with New Physical Security Solutions

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhombus , a leader in cloud-managed physical security, today announced the availability of two additions to its comprehensive lineup of security solutions: the R600 Multisensor Camera and the E50 Environmental Sensor.



The two new products streamline operations, create safer environments, and offer scalable solutions for meeting the critical physical security requirements in industries including education, food and beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and storage and warehousing. Paired with the power and ease-of-use of Rhombus’ unified, cloud-based platform, the R600 Multisensor Camera and the E50 Environmental Sensor empower organizations to leverage advanced analytics and AI to transform raw data into actionable insights. Users can combine analytics with configurable alerts and automation rules to proactively identify and respond to potential security threats—moving beyond passive surveillance to achieve active threat prevention.

“We’re excited to offer two brand new solutions that minimize the otherwise significant hurdles inherent to monitoring expansive spaces like schools and public areas, whether from the challenges presented by large physical footprints themselves or from analyzing high volumes of environmental data,” said Dave Gustafson, Vice President of Hardware, Rhombus. “The R600 Multisensor Camera and E50 Environmental Sensor allow organizations to protect their employees, their customers, their students, their patients, and their physical spaces much more efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Rhombus R600 Multisensor Camera

The Rhombus R600 Multisensor Camera provides an advanced, efficient, and insightful surveillance solution designed to eliminate many of the complex configuration requirements of traditional surveillance setups within locations such as schools and campuses, housing authorities, manufacturing facilities, hospitals, and warehouses. The R600 Multisensor Camera provides:

Unparalleled coverage and visibility: Four high-resolution 5MP sensors in a single powerful camera deliver 360-degree views that eliminate blind spots and supply comprehensive surveillance that typically requires several traditional surveillance cameras.

Four high-resolution 5MP sensors in a single powerful camera deliver 360-degree views that eliminate blind spots and supply comprehensive surveillance that typically requires several traditional surveillance cameras. Secure round-the-clock monitoring: Advanced night vision capabilities (up to 100 feet) provide 24/7 security.

Advanced night vision capabilities (up to 100 feet) provide 24/7 security. Reliable performance anywhere: The camera’s durable design is built to withstand harsh environmental conditions (IP66 rating) or vandalism (IK10 rating).

The camera’s durable design is built to withstand harsh environmental conditions (IP66 rating) or vandalism (IK10 rating). Continuity of footage: SSD onboard storage technology ensures that crucial footage is never lost, even in the event of network outages.

SSD onboard storage technology ensures that crucial footage is never lost, even in the event of network outages. Time and cost savings: Taking the place of multiple cameras, installation and maintenance of the R600 Multisensor Camera saves time and resources for customers. Multiple install options and accessories are available.



Rhombus E50 Environmental Sensor

Real-time environmental monitoring across various sectors provides organizations with the insights required to prevent complications that extend beyond traditional security concerns. The Rhombus E50 Environmental Sensor provides:

Improved vape detection and air quality monitoring: Environmental data seamlessly integrates with Rhombus alerts and camera footage to help schools and other organizations create healthier, safer spaces.

Environmental data seamlessly integrates with Rhombus alerts and camera footage to help schools and other organizations create healthier, safer spaces. Audio detection: Identification of specific sound patterns (i.e., loud noises, breaking glass) enhances situational awareness without compromising privacy—particularly useful in environments with limited opportunities for visual surveillance.

Identification of specific sound patterns (i.e., loud noises, breaking glass) enhances situational awareness without compromising privacy—particularly useful in environments with limited opportunities for visual surveillance. Water leak detection: The optional leak detection probe (sold separately) provides early warning for water leaks, preventing costly damage.

The optional leak detection probe (sold separately) provides early warning for water leaks, preventing costly damage. PoE technology for scalability: The sensor’s power over Ethernet (PoE) design provides reliable, simplified deployments that enhance system stability while reducing installation complexity. As a versatile BLE sensor hub, the E50 streamlines data relay to the cloud, minimizing on-site hardware requirements.





The R600 Multisensor Camera and E50 Environmental Sensor

About Rhombus

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit www.rhombus.com .

Contact

Jenny Good

jenny@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9803453b-e92f-4322-8117-55d8f6b994c7