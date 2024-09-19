UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 26, 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, and Mr. Yimeng Shi, Chief Financial Officer, in real time.

Mr. Shi will present a corporate overview followed by a question-and-answer session where both will be available to take questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event. They will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

UCLOUDLINK will be presenting at 9:05 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes on September 26, 2024.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677125&tp_key=64e020ccee&sti=ucl

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact: