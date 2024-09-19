Slovakia Construction Industry Report 2024: Market to Rebound at an AAGR of 4% During 2025-2028, Supported by Investments and European Union (EU) Recovery Funds

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slovakia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Slovakia is expected to shrink by 1.9% in real terms in 2024, owing to weak investor and consumer confidence amid rising interest rates, energy prices, and construction materials prices, and a fall in the number of permits issued. According to the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SOS), the total number of new building permits issued in the country declined by 20.8% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2024, decreasing from 2,290 units in Q1 2023 to 2,297 units that quarter.

This was preceded by an annual decline of 22% in 2023. In another setback to the industry, the construction producer cost index for new residential buildings also rose by 5.9% YoY in the first six months of 2024, according to Eurostat, which was preceded by an annual increase of 11.4% in 2023.



The Slovakian construction industry is expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 4% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in infrastructure, energy, and industrial sectors, aided by European Union (EU) recovery funds. The European Commission approved the fourth disbursement of EUR923 million ($978.4 million) under Slovakia's Recovery and Resilience Plan, in July 2024.

After deducting part of the pre-financing that Slovakia has already received, the country is expected to receive EUR798 million ($845.9 million) in financing by the end of summer 2024. Together with the previous three payment requests, the country has already received over EUR3 billion ($3.2 billion) from the EU, as of early July 2024. This funding will be used to implement reforms and investments of the recovery plan.



