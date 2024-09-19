Evolving Landscape of Anti-Aging Products and Trends Report 2024 Featuring Trinny London, Unilever, The Body Shop, Kiehls, and No.7 Boots

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Aging Well-Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Anti-Aging Products and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The word "silver" refers to the color of hair associated with people aged 55 or more and whose needs are deemed to be unique to their demographic. According to UN data, compared to 2017, the number of persons aged 60 or above is expected to more than double by 2050 and to more than triple by 2100, rising from 962 million globally in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and 3.1 billion in 2100.



Scope

This global population shift presents opportunities for brands to cater to the desires and needs of aging consumers who are embracing the 'aging well' mindset and looking for products and messages that support their holistic wellbeing.

'Anti-aging' claims are no longer a hook for the many consumers who embrace their age and can be perceived as ineffective. Explore positive messaging that aligns with this beauty approach.

Positive claims resonate best with older consumers and brands should emphasize 'beauty from inside', which means moving away from focusing on physical appearance and more towards how the consumer feels.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Aging Well



2. Evolving Landscape



3. Innovation Opportunities



4. Regulatory Challenges



5. Takeaways



