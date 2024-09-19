Major Depressive Disorder Market Analysis and Sales Forecast Report 2024: Across the 68 Markets Covered, Sales in the MDD Market were $8.8 Billion in 2019, Growing to $16.2 Billion in 2029

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major Depressive Disorder: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the major depressive disorder (MDD) market through 2029.

The analyst estimates that the value of the MDD market in the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada) in 2019 was $4.7 billion. By the end of the forecast period in 2029, The analyst projects MDD sales to rise to $9.6 billion in the 8MM, at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

Across the 68 markets, sales in the MDD market were $8.8 billion in 2019, growing to $16.2 billion in 2029. The eight major markets represent approximately 53.6% and 59.5% of 68-market sales in 2019 and 2029, respectively.



Scope

This publication is an expanded version of the Excel model containing the patient-based forecast sales for major depressive disorder (MDD), covered in the analyst's report "Major Depressive Disorder: Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update", published in December 2023.

In addition to patient based forecast sales data for the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK,Japan, and Canada), this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 60 geographical markets (60M), totaling 68 markets (68M).

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 8MM MDD therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 8MM MDD therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 8MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation



2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report

2.3.1 Key opinion leaders

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

2.5 About the authors

Companies Featured

Lundbeck

Mylan

GSK

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Merck/MSD

Janssen

Otsuka

AstraZeneca

Gedeon Richter / Recordati Pharmaceuticals

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Meiji Seika Pharma

Shionogi

Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry / Yoshitomi Yakuhin Corp

AbbVie

Allergan

Bausch Health

Organon

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel

Sage Therapeutics /Biogen

Johnson & Johnson

Relmada Therapeutics

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Compass Pathways

Neumora Therapeutics

Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals / Arrivo BioVentures

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aj9q9x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.