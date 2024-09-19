Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifiers Market and Competition Analysis, 2020-2024 & 2030, Featuring Honeywell Int'l, Sharp, Philips, KENT RO Systems, Livpure Smart & More

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market 2024 Edition: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Technology, Product Type, Sales Channel, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market. According to the report, the Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2025-2030.



The Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing awareness of air quality, rising concerns about pollution, and the demand for enhanced in-car air quality. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the need for healthier in-car environments, especially in urban areas with high pollution levels.



One of the primary drivers of the Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier market is the increasing awareness of air quality and health. Rising concerns about the health impacts of air pollution, such as respiratory problems and allergies, have led to a growing demand for in-car air purifiers. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the importance of maintaining clean air inside their vehicles, driving the adoption of air purifiers.



Technological advancements have significantly impacted the Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier market, leading to the development of advanced and efficient air purification technologies. Innovations such as HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and ionizers have enhanced the effectiveness of in-vehicle air purifiers in removing a wide range of pollutants. These advancements are crucial for meeting the evolving consumer preferences for high-quality air purification solutions.



The increasing demand for enhanced in-car comfort and convenience has also played a crucial role in the market's expansion. In-vehicle air purifiers offer a convenient solution for maintaining clean and fresh air inside cars, improving the overall driving experience. This trend is driven by the growing focus on luxury and comfort features in vehicles, particularly in premium and high-end car segments.



Sustainability trends are influencing the Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier market as well. Companies are focusing on developing energy-efficient and eco-friendly air purifiers that minimize the environmental impact of their products. This shift is driven by regulatory pressures and a growing awareness of environmental sustainability within the automotive industry.



Americas represent the largest market for Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifiers in value terms, driven by the high awareness of air quality, advanced automotive infrastructure, and significant consumer spending on vehicle accessories. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its strong focus on health and wellness and extensive use of air purifiers in vehicles.



In the Americas, the market is further bolstered by favorable government policies, increasing investments in air purification technologies, and a strong focus on enhancing in-car air quality. The presence of leading automotive companies and a high level of awareness about the benefits of air purifiers contribute to the market's dominance in this region.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid urbanization, increasing pollution levels, and growing consumer awareness about air quality. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this growth, with expanding automotive industries and a growing focus on improving in-car environments.



The HEPA filter segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 45% of the global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier market in 2023. HEPA filters are widely used in air purifiers for their high efficiency in removing airborne particles, driving the demand in this segment.

