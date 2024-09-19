Monkeypox (MPOX) Diagnostics Global Markets 2024-2028: New Strains Threaten New Outbreaks - Crisis Spurs Innovation in PCR, NGS, and Rapid Testing Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monkeypox (MPOX) Diagnostics Global Markets 2024-2028, by Assay, by Country, by Product and by Place: Executive and Consultant Guides, Market Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Monkeypox is being declared a health emergency. Governments around the world are preparing to use widespread testing to get in front of this threat from the beginning. Opportunities abound for the In Vitro Diagnostic Industry.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2028. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostics and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.

Growth is coming from the basic factors but the COVID Pandemic has changed to market landscape now and for the foreseeable future. Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field.

This research makes you the expert in your organization. Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data. All report data is available in Excel format on request.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 An Overview of Monkeypox Diagnostics

2.1.1 The 2022 Outbreak

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Currency

2.2.3 Years

2.2.4 PCR

2.2.5 NGS

2.2.6 Immunoassay

2.2.7 Rapid Diagnostics

2.2.8 Limitations

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Methodology

2.3.2 Sources

2.3.3 Authors

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Monkeypox - Current Science

3.1 What is Monkeypox?

3.2 Outbreaks

3.3 Transmission

3.4 Signs and symptoms

3.5 Diagnosis

3.6 Therapeutics

3.6.1 Vaccination

3.6.2 Prevention

3.6.2.1 Reducing the risk of human-to-human transmission

3.6.2.2 Reducing the risk of zoonotic transmission

3.7 How monkeypox relates to smallpox

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.4 Independent Testing Lab

4.1.5 Public National/regional lab

4.1.6 Hospital lab

4.1.7 Physician Lab

4.1.8 Audit Body

4.1.9 Certification Body



5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Prevalence

5.1.2 Surveillance

5.1.3 Pandemic Wind Down

5.1.4 Viral Zeitqeist

5.1.5 Healthcare Spend

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

5.2.2 Transmission Outlook

5.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

5.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms

5.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

5.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data

6 Mpox Diagnostics - Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 WHO Declares MPOX a Health Emergency

6.3 Human monkeypox disease prediction

6.4 Most Dangerous Monkeypox Virus Yet

6.5 South Africa reports second mpox death

6.6 New Strain of MPOX Raising Alarm

6.7 Labcorp Receives EUA for Home Mpox Test

6.8 Ultrasensitive single-step CRISPR detection of MPOX virus

6.9 Many new mpox cases are in China

6.10 U.S. to declare monkeypox a public health emergency

6.11 BioGX Gets CE-IVD Mark for Multigene POC Test

6.12 World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency

6.13 Quest Begins Offering Internally Developed Monkeypox Test

6.14 CDC, Abbott, Roche, BioMerieux Get FDA 510(k) Clearances

6.15 Commercial, Academic Labs Ramp Up Monkeypox Testing

6.16 Becton Dickinson, CerTest Biotec Collaborate on Monkeypox MDx

6.17 Monkeypox Virus Sequenced

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Aegis Science Corporation

7.3 Applied DNA Sciences

7.4 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.6 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

7.7 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

7.8 BioGX

7.9 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.11 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.12 Cerstest Biotec

7.13 Flow Health

7.14 Laboratory Corporation of America

7.15 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

7.16 Novacyt

7.17 Proof Diagnostics

7.18 Qiagen

7.19 Quest Diagnostics

7.20 Roche Diagnostics

7.21 Siemens Healthineers

7.22 Sonic Healthcare

7.23 Sysmex

7.24 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.25 Vela Diagnostics

8 Monkeypox Global Diagnostic Markets Overview

8.1 Monkeypox Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Assay

8.3 Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Product

8.4 Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Place

9 Monkeypox Diagnostic Market - by Assay

9.1 Monkeypox Diagnostic - PCR

9.2 Monkeypox Diagnostic - NGS

9.3 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Immunoassay

9.4 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Other Assay

10 Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets - By Product

10.1 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Instrumentation

10.2 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Consumables

10.3 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Software & Service

11 Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets - By Place

11.1 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Hospital

11.2 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Clinic/POL

11.3 Monkeypox Diagnostic - Other Place

12 Appendices

12.1 Commercially Available Monkeypox Tests

12.2 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

