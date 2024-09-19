Polymer Bearings Market/Industry Analysis, 2020-2030: Track the Developments, Strategies, M&As, New Products, and Market Share Portfolio of SKF, Dotmar Engineering Plastics, Igus Bearings, KMS Bearings & More

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polymer Bearing Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Material Type, Application, Load Capacity, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Polymer Bearing Market. According to the report, the Global Polymer Bearing Market was valued at USD 10.30 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% during 2025-2030.



The market is growing due to the increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and maintenance-free bearing solutions across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.



Key drivers of the market include the growing adoption of lightweight materials in automotive and aerospace applications, the increasing demand for cost-effective and maintenance-free solutions, and advancements in polymer technology. The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is also driving demand for polymer bearings, as they offer noise reduction and energy efficiency benefits.



Technological innovations in polymer materials, including enhanced strength, durability, and resistance to wear, are expanding the application areas for polymer bearings. Manufacturers are focusing on developing customized solutions to meet the specific requirements of different industries.



Europe leads the Polymer Bearing market, with strong demand from the automotive and aerospace sectors in countries such as Germany and France. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, particularly in China and Japan, due to the increasing adoption of polymer bearings in manufacturing and transportation.



Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Nylon

Phenolics

Acetal

Teflon

Other Material Types

By Application:

Automobile

Packaging

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Other Applications

By Product Type:

Low & Medium Load Capacity

High Load Capacity

By Geography

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Polymer Bearing include:

SKF

Dotmar Engineering Plastics

Igus Bearings Inc.

KMS Bearings, Inc.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

OILES CORPORATION

Kashima Bearings, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

ISB Industries

Waukesha Bearings Corporation

Other Leading Companies

Reasons to buy this report:

In-Depth Comparative Assessment of Top 20 Markets in the Polymer Bearing Market Application: Comparative assessment of 20 leading countries highlighting the total addressable market, opportunities, lucrative segments and competitive positioning of leading companies.

Comprehensive Historical, Present, and Future Analytics of the Polymer Bearing Market: A deep dive in the historical (2020-2023), current (2024) and forecast (2025-2030) market analytics of Polymer Bearing Market.

Detailed Analysis of Polymer Bearing Market By Material Type, Application, and Load Capacity Across 20 Countries.

Gain insights specific to new entrants or new market areas to tap: The study provides detailed market entry strategies, including analysis of barriers to entry, pricing strategies, opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges and product positioning using the Opportunity Portfolio Matrix (OPM).

Strategic Application Movements: Tracking Competitive Developments and Key Players in the Market: The report covers competitive strategies, mergers & acquisitions, new developments, future plans and market share analysis of ~15 top companies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfjmm5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.