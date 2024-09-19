Mobile Coupons Business Analysis Report 2024-2030: Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Mobile Coupon Marketing

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Coupons - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Coupons is estimated at US$630.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.6 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the mobile coupons market is driven by several factors. The widespread adoption of smartphones and the increasing use of mobile apps for shopping and payments are major drivers. Advances in mobile marketing technologies, including geolocation and personalized targeting, have enhanced the ability of businesses to deliver relevant and timely coupons to consumers. The shift towards digital marketing and the growing importance of data analytics in shaping marketing strategies are also significant drivers.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and the need for retailers to compete in an increasingly digital landscape have spurred the adoption of mobile coupons as a tool to attract and retain customers. The integration of mobile coupons with loyalty programs and mobile payment systems further enhances their appeal, making them a valuable component of modern marketing campaigns.



Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $174.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.5% CAGR to reach $242.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise of Coupon Marketing Provides the Platform for the Growth of Mobile Coupons

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

Mobile Coupons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Overview of Mobile Coupons

Types of Mobile Coupons

Advantages of Mobile Coupons

Reasons for the Success of Mobile Coupons

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Investments in Loyalty Management Programs Opens New Opportunities for Implementing Mobile Coupon Strategy

Robust Spending on Building Customer Loyalty to Spur Increased Use of Mobile Coupons as an Integral Part of the Loyalty Management Strategy

Ubiquitous Smartphone Ownership & Their Growing Use for Shopping to Spur Growth in the Market

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Mobile Coupon Marketing

Smartphone Usage Presents Increased Growth Opportunities

Robust Growth of E-Commerce & M-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic to Spur Growth in the Market

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Higher Redemption Rate Than Traditional Coupons Drive the Popularity of Mobile Coupons

Increased Opportunities for Personalization Spur Adoption of Mobile Coupons

Here's How AI is Transforming Coupon Marketing

AI: A Boon for Coupon Marketing Campaigns

What Does it Take to Develop a Successful Mobile Coupon Strategy?

Mobile Coupon Strategy

Location-based Mobile Coupons Help Increase in-store Traffic

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 55 Featured)

Apple, Inc.

Google LLC

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

American Express Company

Alipay

Cumberland Farms, Inc.

LivQuik Technology (India) Pvt., Ltd.

Groupon, Inc.

Airship Group, Inc.

Bloomingdale`s

Ibotta

CodeBroker

CityDeals

Honey Science LLC

JO-ANN STORES, LLC

