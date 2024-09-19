Streaming Analytics Market Presents a $125.8 Billion Opportunity by 2029: Analysis of the Industry, Ecosystem, Supply Chain, Technologies, Regulatory Landscape, Patents, Pricing, and Competition

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Analytics Market by Technology (Real-Time Data Processing, Complex Event Processing, Data Visualization & Reporting, Event Stream Processing), Application (Fraud Detection, Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global streaming analytics market is predicted to reach from USD 29.53 billion in 2024 to USD 125.85 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period.

The utilization of streaming analytics has revolutionized how businesses operate by using real-time processing and data analytics. It allows businesses to observe and react to data instantly, providing quick insights for speedy decision-making. The streaming analytics market is growing quickly as businesses understand the importance of staying proactive on trends and addressing problems promptly. With the use of streaming analytics, organizations are improving operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and discover new growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Statistical Computation and Analysis of Moving Data Streams Integration of Edge Computing to Enhance Real-Time Data Processing Growing Need for Hyper-Personalized Customer Interactions

Restraints Compatibility Issues and Higher Expenses Regulatory Compliance Complexity

Opportunities Rising Investments in Industry 4.0 Increasing Integration of AI Technologies for Profound Insights and Precise Decision-Making

Market Trends by Segment

By offering, the software segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By processing type segment, real-time streaming is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By data type, unstructured data is projected to hold largest market share during the forecast period

By application, sales performance tracking is registered to have highest CAGR during the forecast period

By vertical, the BFSI sector is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The market study covers streaming analytics across segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential across different segments, such as offering, model type, application, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 359 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $29.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $125.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Transforming Elevator Maintenance with Azure by Leveraging Streaming Analytics for Proactive and Efficient Operations

Case Study 2: Ups Utilizes Striim and Google BigQuery for AI-Enhanced Secure Package Delivery

Case Study 3: Real-Time Experiment Analytics with Apache Flink at Pinterest

Case Study 4: Enhanced Operational Efficiency and Streamlined Alert Management with Coralogix's Streaming Analytics Capabilities

Case Study 5: Netflix Enhances Streaming Experience with Real-Time Analytics Using Apache Druid

Case Study 6: Macy's Approached Striim to Enhance Its Operational Efficiency

Case Study 7: INETCO Helped UUBA in Its Digital Transformation Strategy by Effectively Managing Transaction Performance

Case Study 8: Striim Transforms Discovery Health with Real-Time Data for Enhanced Healthcare Delivery

Evolution of Streaming Analytics Market

Ecosystem Analysis

Software Providers

Service Providers

Cloud Providers

End-users

Regulatory Bodies

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Data Mining Data Warehousing Data Governance Business Intelligence

Complementary Technologies Cloud Computing Internet of Things Edge Computing

Supply Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulations

North America Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Gramm-Leach-Bliley (GLB) Act

Europe General Data Protection Regulation Network and Information Systems Directive (Nis Directive) - European Union Directive on Privacy and Electronic Communications (ePrivacy Directive)

Asia-Pacific Personal Data Protection Act Act on the Protection of Personal Information Critical Information Infrastructure International Organization for Standardization 27001

Middle East & Africa Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) - South Africa Dubai Data Law - United Arab Emirates (UAE) Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR)

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Patents Filed, by Document Type

Innovations and Patent Applications

Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Top 3 Applications

Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Offering

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Buying Criteria

Investment and Funding Scenario

Impact of Generative AI on Streaming Analytics Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Key Use Cases

Fraud Detection

Predictive Asset Management

Supply Chain Management

Sales Performance Tracking

Location Intelligence

Social Media Monitoring

