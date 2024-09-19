FLSmidth to strengthen its digital pumps, cyclones and valves offering through the acquisition of Tipco

PRESS RELEASE

19 September 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark





FLSmidth has signed an agreement to acquire TIPCO Tudeshki Industrial Process Control GmbH (Tipco), a technology company based in Aachen, Germany.

Tipco is the developer of cutting-edge sensor technology that can measure the particle size distribution of different mass flows, which offers strong applications across FLSmidth’s Mining portfolio.

The technology will initially be applied to FLSmidth’s hydrocyclones portfolio. The combination of FLSmidth’s KREBS hydrocyclones, offering high-efficiency and cost-effective classification solutions, with Tipco’s sensor technology will further strengthen FLSmidth’s pumps, cyclones and valves (PCV) solutions to mining customers. Over time, FLSmidth will seek to extend the use of the technology to other parts of the Mining portfolio, including additional potential applications within the grinding circuit.

“This acquisition marks an important addition to our PCV offerings and highlights our strategic focus on digital solutions across the Mining flowsheet. The optimisation of the grinding circuit plays a crucial part in maximising productivity and operational efficiency of the overall processing plant, and the addition of Tipco’s ground-breaking sensor technology will further strengthen our offerings within this area”, comments Pat Turner, PCV Business Line President at FLSmidth.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Furthermore, the transaction does not impact FLSmidth’s financial guidance for 2024.





Contacts:



Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investors Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

