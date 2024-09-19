ITM to Present at Upcoming Radiopharmaceutical Investor Conferences in New York City

Garching / Munich, September 19, 2024 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced its participation in two upcoming industry investor conferences in New York City. ITM's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew Cavey will deliver corporate presentations and participate in panel discussions, highlighting the Company's broad, targeted radiopharmaceutical pipeline, opportunities, and upcoming milestones.



Conference Details:

September 26, 2024: Redburn Atlantic and Rothschild & Co 2024 Radiopharma Conference, NYC:

Dr. Cavey will hold a corporate presentation at 12:45 PM ET

October 8, 2024: Oppenheimer Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit, NYC:

At 8:40 AM ET, Dr. Cavey will join an expert panel for a discussion on "PSMA & Prostate Cancer: Opportunities and Challenges for the Next Generation of Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies (TRTs) Post-Pluvicto Success." ITM will be sharing insights on the advancements and the potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals with participating investors and industry leaders

Dr. Cavey will also hold a corporate presentation at the event





For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com



Media Contact

Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com





About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com





