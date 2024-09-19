Home Decor Market Report (2024 Edition): Emerging Trends, Strategic Analysis, and Growth Forecasts to 2030 Featuring Mannington Mills, Inter IKEA, MillerKnoll, Mohawk Industries, Kimball Int'l & More

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Decor Market (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Product Type, Room/Area, Sales Channel, Region, and Country, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Home Decor Market. According to the report, the Global Home Decor Market was valued at USD 690.66 million in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2025-2030.



The market has experienced steady growth due to rising consumer interest in interior design, increasing disposable incomes, and the influence of social media and digital platforms. Home decor encompasses a wide range of products, including furniture, lighting, textiles, wall art, and decorative accessories. The market is driven by the desire for aesthetically pleasing living spaces and the growing trend of personalizing home interiors.



One of the primary drivers of the market is the increasing consumer focus on home aesthetics and comfort. As people spend more time at home, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for home decor products that enhance the ambiance and functionality of living spaces. The trend of creating personalized and stylish interiors has gained momentum, with consumers seeking unique and customizable decor items.



The rise of e-commerce and digital platforms has also played a crucial role in the market's growth. Online shopping has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of home decor products, compare prices, and discover new trends. Social media platforms, influencers, and home decor blogs have further influenced consumer preferences, showcasing the latest design trends and inspiring home decor ideas.



The increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers have influenced the Home Decor market. As more consumers move into urban areas and new homes, there is a growing demand for modern and functional decor products. Additionally, the trend of home renovation and DIY projects has contributed to the market's expansion, as consumers seek to refresh their living spaces.



Geographical Insights



Americas represent the largest market for Home Decor, driven by a high level of consumer spending, a mature retail sector, and a strong influence of design trends. The United States is a key market, with significant demand for both luxury and affordable home decor products.



In the Americas, the market benefits from a well-established retail infrastructure, a high level of digital adoption, and a strong presence of home decor brands and retailers. The growing interest in home improvement and the influence of social media on consumer preferences further support market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing middle-class population. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key markets, with expanding real estate sectors and a rising interest in modern and stylish home interiors.



Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Furniture

Home Textiles

Floor Covering

Decorative Accessories

Other Events

The furniture segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 35% of the global Home Decor market in 2023. The demand for stylish and functional furniture pieces is driven by the need to create comfortable and aesthetically pleasing living environments.

By Room/Area:

Bedroom

Living Room

Outdoor

Other Room/Areas

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Geography:

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Home Decor Market include:

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

MillerKnoll, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Kimball International Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC.

Forbo Management SA

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Other Leading Companies

