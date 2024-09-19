Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Market Report, 2024-2031: Set for 18% CAGR Growth by 2031, Led by China's $5.54 Billion Surge and the Need for Efficient Content Delivery

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Market should witness market growth of 18% CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2031.



The Chinese market dominated the Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Market by country in 2023, and should continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $5.54 billion by 2031. The Japanese market is experiencing a CAGR of 17.3% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Indian market should exhibit a CAGR of 18.8% during 2024-2031.



A rising demand for dependable and expeditious content delivery solutions has propelled substantial expansion in the market over the past few years. CDNs are crucial in optimizing web content delivery, applications, and streaming media by caching content on servers closer to end-users. This reduces latency, improves load times, and enhances the user experience. With the proliferation of digital content and the rise of online streaming services, the need for efficient content delivery has become paramount, driving the adoption of CDN solutions across various industries.



Numerous significant factors have contributed to the substantial growth of the gaming industry in the Asia-Pacific region. One factor is the region's large and diverse population, which includes a growing middle class with higher disposable income. In Japan, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) reported that Japan's online gaming industry was valued at approximately 1.3 trillion in 2022. With a high internet penetration rate of 84% according to Statistics Japan, the need for efficient and reliable CDNs has become critical to support the seamless delivery of online games and related content. Thus, the aforementioned elements will support the market's growth throughout the forecast period.



List of Key Companies Profiled

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Aryaka Networks, Inc.

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

CDNsun s.r.o.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Edgio, Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Overview

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.4 Market Challenges



Chapter 4. Competition Analysis - Global

4.1 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.2 Porter Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Content Delivery Network Market by Service

5.1 Asia Pacific Standard CDN Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Video CDN Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Content Delivery Network Market by Service Provider

6.1 Asia Pacific Traditional Commercial Market by Country

6.2 Asia Pacific Telecom Market by Country

6.3 Asia Pacific Peer-to-Peer Market by Country

6.4 Asia Pacific Cloud Market by Country



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Content Delivery Network Market by Solutions

7.1 Asia Pacific Media Delivery Market by Country

7.2 Asia Pacific Web Performance Optimization Market by Country

7.3 Asia Pacific Cloud Security Market by Country



Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Content Delivery Network Market by End-use

8.1 Asia Pacific Media & Entertainment Market by Country

8.2 Asia Pacific E-commerce Market by Country

8.3 Asia Pacific Advertising Market by Country

8.4 Asia Pacific Gaming Market by Country

8.5 Asia Pacific Others Market by Country



Chapter 9. Asia Pacific Content Delivery Network Market by Country

9.1 China Content Delivery Network Market

9.2 Japan Content Delivery Network Market

9.3 India Content Delivery Network Market

9.4 South Korea Content Delivery Network Market

9.5 Singapore Content Delivery Network Market

9.6 Malaysia Content Delivery Network Market

9.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Content Delivery Network Market

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

