Coherent Unveils Uncooled Dual-Chip 2x400 mW 980 nm Micro-Pump Laser for Ultra-Compact Optical Amplifiers



Image 1: 2x400 mW Dual-Chip 980 nm Micro-Pump Laser.



PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in high-performance optical networking solutions, today announced an uncooled dual-chip 980 nm micro-pump laser delivering a powerful 2x400 mW output. The new laser is delivered in a compact 3-pin module, making it the ideal choice for next-generation coherent transceivers in data center interconnects and in compact single-channel and bidirectional amplifiers for metro and long-haul networks.

Next-generation coherent transmission applications continue to demand amplifiers that can operate efficiently in space- and power-constrained environments and in a wider operating temperature range outside the central office. Single-mode uncooled dual-chip micro-pump lasers from Coherent offer an industry-first output power of 2x400 mW with power consumption of less than 2 W in environments where temperatures can range from -20 to 85 degrees Celsius.

Uncooled modules help address the growing need for energy-efficient communications networks at a lower cost of ownership by reducing overall power consumption and eliminating much of the thermal and power management systems associated with cooled lasers.

“Coherent released its first uncooled pump laser module in 2004 and its dual-chip pump platform in 2011 and has been the market leader in both uncooled dual-chip and small form factor technologies ever since,” said Dr. Simon Loten, Vice President, Pump Laser Division. “Our industry-first high-power uncooled dual-chip micro-pump laser combines these key cornerstone technologies and enables our customers and network operators to significantly shrink footprint and reduce power consumption in applications such as optical amplification embedded in high-speed pluggable coherent transceivers.”

Equipped with an internal fiber grating for wavelength stabilization combined with a reduced-clad, bend-insensitive 80 μm single-mode fiber, the pump device can support a 5 mm bending radius, complementing the ultra-compact 10 mm x 4.4 mm footprint of the device.

Device samples are available now. Qualification and volume production of the new uncooled dual-chip micro-pump laser is on track for Q1 CY2025.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

Amy Wilson

Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

corporate.communications@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/771d0dce-3bfb-45b9-b89b-374ef2da37d4