ZRG Acquires Bravanti, a Firm Specializing in Developing Leaders

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a fast-growing global talent advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Bravanti, a Chicago-based advisory firm specializing in services including executive coaching, executive team coaching, developing leaders, and outplacement/career transition services.



This strategic move aims to establish ZRG’s presence in this niche by adding a firm that specializes in helping executives lead and accomplish goals in today’s pressure packed world. With this acquisition, ZRG significantly enhances its leadership development services brand by adding an experienced worldwide team of leadership coaches and consultants, who serve corporate clients, PE firms and corporate boards

The acquisition comes on the heels of ZRG’s completing the acquisition of Linked4HR Solutions' Executive Interim & HR Advisory Services in the Middle East and Africa regions, and Jamesbeck, specialists in talent management in the financial services field. Recently, ZRG successfully completed a $120 million debt raise with Main Street Capital, underscoring the firm’s commitment to growth and its mission to be a disruptive force in the talent advisory and executive recruiting sector.

"Bravanti brings expertise in three key areas: executive coaching, leadership acceleration, and outplacement career transition,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Bravanti’s global cadre of highly experienced coaches helps unlock the potential of executives up through C-level who deliver powerful business results and exceptional return on their company’s investments in their development.”

“This combination within the ZRG Consulting Division will enhance our ability to deliver innovative talent solutions to clients worldwide,” said Susan Gallagher, CEO of Bravanti. “With more than 300 highly accomplished and credentialed executive coaches, leadership development experts, and career transition coaches, we’re eager to provide even more of our high-impact solutions for our clients’ toughest challenges.”

Gallagher and the entire Bravanti leadership team will continue with the business.

“I am thrilled to have Bravanti join ZRG,” said Michelle Stuntz, President of ZRG’s Consulting & Advisory Services division. “Having gone through their leadership development training, I know from first-hand experience how effective they are at helping executives build their leadership skills from early stage career to C-suite level.”

G2 Capital Advisors, LLC (“G2”) served as ZRG’s exclusive buy-side advisor, spearheading a strategic M&A initiative to identify and engage with potential acquisition targets in the human capital consulting market.

About Bravanti

Headquartered in Chicago, Bravanti helps leaders, people, and organizations find the power within to lead bravely and be prepared to meet challenges and seize opportunities in a continually uncertain business environment. Over the course of 35 years, the firm’s services include executive coaching, executive team coaching, new leader and team acceleration, leadership acceleration– and outplacement/career transition, including executive advisory, internal mobility, and Next Act.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is revolutionizing how companies hire and manage talent. With a data-driven approach to executive and professional search, ZRG is changing the way clients think about finding top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvements to deliver executive searches more quickly and with proven better results.

Backed by private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is one of the fastest-growing firms in the search industry, offering a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.