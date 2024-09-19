Mobile Data Traffic Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass 600+ Million Terabytes by 2030 - Growth in Amount of Data Intensive Content Spurs Expansions

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Data Traffic - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Data Traffic is estimated at 109 Million Terabytes per Month in 2023 and is projected to reach 603 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the mobile data traffic market is driven by several factors, including the rapid deployment of 5G networks globally. With 5G, not only is the capacity for handling data significantly enhanced, but it also supports a higher density of mobile broadband users and machine-to-machine connections, critical for IoT scalability.

Additionally, the escalating consumption of video streaming services, social media, and other real-time communication applications among consumers continues to push data traffic volumes upward. Technological innovations that provide higher data rates and more efficient data management also fuel this growth. Furthermore, changes in user behavior, accelerated by global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to an increased reliance on digital communications, have solidified the demand for high-speed, high-capacity mobile data services.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Video Application segment, which is expected to reach 463 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030 with a CAGR of a 29.3%. The Social Networking Application segment is also set to grow at 26.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 7 Million Terabytes per Month in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.4% CAGR to reach 144 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 337 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 109 Million Terabytes per Month Forecasted Market Value by 2030 603 Million Terabytes per Month Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Data Traffic - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Mobile Data Traffic: An Introduction

Key Mobile Services Contributing to Data Traffic

Mobile Devices Used

Growth in Amount of Data Intensive Content Spur Growth

Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service

Select Stats

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2023

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2023

Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2023

Mobile Share of Daily Internet Time: 2015-2023

Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2023

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

5G to Remain at the Helm of Mobile Data Traffic Growth

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Influential 5G Trends & Mobile Data Traffic

Expanding Smartphone User Base and Smartphone Shipments: A Key Reason Behind Exponential Data Traffic Growth

Rise in Smartphone Connection Speed to drive mobile data traffic

Sizable Increase in Mobile Internet Subscriptions Bodes Well for Market Growth: Global Number of Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions (In Billions) for the Years 2016-2023

Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach to Give a Boost to Mobile-Driven Website Traffic

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Drives Traffic

Mobile Phones Become an ideal option to Access Music, as Music Streaming Goes Mainstream

Mobile Gaming Becomes a Key Consumer of Mobile Data

Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm

Rise in Video Streaming Services Drive Growth Mobile Data Traffic

Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as a High Growth Devices to Access OTT Services

Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects

Social Media Platforms Drive Traffic Volumes as User Base Increases

Global Emission Concerns Heighten as Mobile Data Traffic Increases

App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth

Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption

Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic

Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data

Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise Environments Bodes Well

