Mobile Data Traffic Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass 600+ Million Terabytes by 2030 - Growth in Amount of Data Intensive Content Spurs Expansions

The global market for Mobile Data Traffic is estimated at 109 Million Terabytes per Month in 2023 and is projected to reach 603 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the mobile data traffic market is driven by several factors, including the rapid deployment of 5G networks globally. With 5G, not only is the capacity for handling data significantly enhanced, but it also supports a higher density of mobile broadband users and machine-to-machine connections, critical for IoT scalability.
Additionally, the escalating consumption of video streaming services, social media, and other real-time communication applications among consumers continues to push data traffic volumes upward. Technological innovations that provide higher data rates and more efficient data management also fuel this growth. Furthermore, changes in user behavior, accelerated by global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to an increased reliance on digital communications, have solidified the demand for high-speed, high-capacity mobile data services.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Video Application segment, which is expected to reach 463 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030 with a CAGR of a 29.3%. The Social Networking Application segment is also set to grow at 26.2% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 7 Million Terabytes per Month in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.4% CAGR to reach 144 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and more.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|337
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2023
|109 Million Terabytes per Month
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|603 Million Terabytes per Month
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Mobile Data Traffic - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Mobile Data Traffic: An Introduction
- Key Mobile Services Contributing to Data Traffic
- Mobile Devices Used
- Growth in Amount of Data Intensive Content Spur Growth
- Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service
- Select Stats
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2023
- Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2023
- Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2023
- Mobile Share of Daily Internet Time: 2015-2023
- Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type
- Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2023
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- 5G to Remain at the Helm of Mobile Data Traffic Growth
- Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
- Influential 5G Trends & Mobile Data Traffic
- Expanding Smartphone User Base and Smartphone Shipments: A Key Reason Behind Exponential Data Traffic Growth
- Rise in Smartphone Connection Speed to drive mobile data traffic
- Sizable Increase in Mobile Internet Subscriptions Bodes Well for Market Growth: Global Number of Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions (In Billions) for the Years 2016-2023
- Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach to Give a Boost to Mobile-Driven Website Traffic
- Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Drives Traffic
- Mobile Phones Become an ideal option to Access Music, as Music Streaming Goes Mainstream
- Mobile Gaming Becomes a Key Consumer of Mobile Data
- Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm
- Rise in Video Streaming Services Drive Growth Mobile Data Traffic
- Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as a High Growth Devices to Access OTT Services
- Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects
- Social Media Platforms Drive Traffic Volumes as User Base Increases
- Global Emission Concerns Heighten as Mobile Data Traffic Increases
- App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth
- Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption
- Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic
- Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data
- Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise Environments Bodes Well
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- China Telecom Corporation Ltd.
- CommScope, Inc.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.
- China Mobile Ltd.
- ENTEL (Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA)
- A1 Telekom Austria Group
- Aptilo Networks AB
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- Dali Wireless, Inc.
- ALE International
- Allot Ltd.
