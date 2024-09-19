Bioactive Dressings - Comprehensive Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2029 - Featuring Strategical Analysis of 3M, Smith+Nephew, Cardinal Health, Braun, Molnlycke Health Care, Convatec & More

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioactive Dressings Market by Product (Collagen, Alginate, Chitosan, Skin Substitute), Property (Antimicrobial, Non-Antimicrobial), Application (Chronic Wounds (Diabetic Foot, Pressure Ulcers), Acute Wounds (Surgical, Burns))- Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioactive dressings market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2029 from USD 3.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of chronic wounds and the increasing elderly population are the major drivers boosting the demand for bioactive dressings. Technology advancements in wound dressings and increased awareness of the benefits like faster healing and patient comfort, are driving market growth, with further expansion anticipated due to ongoing innovation.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to witness a larger market share. The expansion of the bioactive dressings market in North America is fueled by the high prevalence of chronic wounds, advancements in bioactive dressing technologies, and increased healthcare spending.





Market Segment Trends

Bioactive dressings segment accounted for the highest market share in the bioactive dressings market, by product type, during the forecast period.

Chronic wound segment accounted for the highest market share in the bioactive dressings market, by application, during the forecast period.

Home Care Settings accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the bioactive dressings market by product type, property type, application, end user, and region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the bioactive dressings market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the bioactive dressings market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the bioactive dressings market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Prominent companies in the market, which are profiled within the report, include:

3M (US)

Smith+Nephew (UK)

Cardinal Health (US)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Convatec Inc. (UK)

Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

Coloplast Corp. (Denmark)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US)

Organogenesis Inc. (US)

Essity (Sweden)

Covalon Technologies (Canada)

Mimedx Group Inc. (US)

Sanara Medtech Inc. (US)

Medline Industries L.P.(US)

Hollister Incorporated (US)

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) (Germany)

DermaRite Industries LLC (US)

BioTissue (US)

LifeNet Health (US)

Advancis Medical (UK)

Human BioSciences (US)

AMERX Health Care (US)

Gentell (US)

Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 344 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Prevalence of Chronic Wounds Growing Geriatric Population Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries Advancements in Bioactive Dressing Technology

Restraints High Costs of Bioactive Dressing Products Limited Reimbursement Policies

Opportunities Growth Potential of Emerging Countries New Product Development Strategic Collaboration Between Market Players

Challenges Difficult Regulatory Approval Process Lack of Awareness and Education



Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Bioactive Dressings

Average Selling Price of Bioactive Dressings, by Region

Patent Analysis

List of Major Patents

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Bioactive Dressings Market: Role in Ecosystem

Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Buying Criteria

Regulatory Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

North America US Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East Africa

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Trade Analysis

Trade Analysis for Wadding, Gauze, and Bandages

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Kollagen Technology

Complementary Technologies Bioactive Microfiber Gelling Technology

Adjacent Technologies Kerecis Intact Fish Skin Technology



Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Investment & Funding Scenario

Impact of AI on Bioactive Dressings Market

