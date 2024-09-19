Bioactive Dressings - Comprehensive Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2029 - Featuring Strategical Analysis of 3M, Smith+Nephew, Cardinal Health, Braun, Molnlycke Health Care, Convatec & More

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioactive Dressings Market by Product (Collagen, Alginate, Chitosan, Skin Substitute), Property (Antimicrobial, Non-Antimicrobial), Application (Chronic Wounds (Diabetic Foot, Pressure Ulcers), Acute Wounds (Surgical, Burns))- Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioactive dressings market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2029 from USD 3.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of chronic wounds and the increasing elderly population are the major drivers boosting the demand for bioactive dressings. Technology advancements in wound dressings and increased awareness of the benefits like faster healing and patient comfort, are driving market growth, with further expansion anticipated due to ongoing innovation.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to witness a larger market share. The expansion of the bioactive dressings market in North America is fueled by the high prevalence of chronic wounds, advancements in bioactive dressing technologies, and increased healthcare spending.

Market Segment Trends

  • Bioactive dressings segment accounted for the highest market share in the bioactive dressings market, by product type, during the forecast period.
  • Chronic wound segment accounted for the highest market share in the bioactive dressings market, by application, during the forecast period.
  • Home Care Settings accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the bioactive dressings market by product type, property type, application, end user, and region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the bioactive dressings market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the bioactive dressings market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the bioactive dressings market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Prominent companies in the market, which are profiled within the report, include:

  • 3M (US)
  • Smith+Nephew (UK)
  • Cardinal Health (US)
  • B. Braun SE (Germany)
  • Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
  • Convatec Inc. (UK)
  • Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)
  • Coloplast Corp. (Denmark)
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US)
  • Organogenesis Inc. (US)
  • Essity (Sweden)
  • Covalon Technologies (Canada)
  • Mimedx Group Inc. (US)
  • Sanara Medtech Inc. (US)
  • Medline Industries L.P.(US)
  • Hollister Incorporated (US)
  • Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R) (Germany)
  • DermaRite Industries LLC (US)
  • BioTissue (US)
  • LifeNet Health (US)
  • Advancis Medical (UK)
  • Human BioSciences (US)
  • AMERX Health Care (US)
  • Gentell (US)
  • Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages344
Forecast Period2024-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$3.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$5.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Wounds
    • Growing Geriatric Population
    • Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide
    • Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries
    • Advancements in Bioactive Dressing Technology
  • Restraints
    • High Costs of Bioactive Dressing Products
    • Limited Reimbursement Policies
  • Opportunities
    • Growth Potential of Emerging Countries
    • New Product Development
    • Strategic Collaboration Between Market Players
  • Challenges
    • Difficult Regulatory Approval Process
    • Lack of Awareness and Education

Pricing Analysis

  • Average Selling Price Trend of Bioactive Dressings
  • Average Selling Price of Bioactive Dressings, by Region

Patent Analysis

  • List of Major Patents

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

  • Bioactive Dressings Market: Role in Ecosystem

Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

  • Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
  • Buying Criteria

Regulatory Analysis

  • Regulatory Landscape
  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East
    • Africa
  • Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Trade Analysis

  • Trade Analysis for Wadding, Gauze, and Bandages

Technology Analysis

  • Key Technologies
    • Kollagen Technology
  • Complementary Technologies
    • Bioactive Microfiber Gelling Technology
  • Adjacent Technologies
    • Kerecis Intact Fish Skin Technology

Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Investment & Funding Scenario

Impact of AI on Bioactive Dressings Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6n1jm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Bioactive Dressings Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Bioactive
                            
                            
                                Biocompatibility
                            
                            
                                Biomaterials 
                            
                            
                                Chitosan
                            
                            
                                Collagen
                            
                            
                                Property
                            
                            
                                Skin Substitute
                            
                            
                                Wound Care Biologics
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data