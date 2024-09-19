Drain Cleaner Market Insights Report 2024-2029: Growing Adoption of Enzymatic Drain Cleaners, Increased Awareness about Hygiene & Sanitation

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drain Cleaner Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Drain Cleaner Market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.93%

The global drain cleaner market report contains exclusive data on 33 vendors. The market is fragmented, with numerous companies competing for market share. Companies differentiate their products by several factors: safety, convenience, ease of use, effectiveness, and environmental friendliness. Companies focus on effective marketing and strong brand recognition, which can be crucial in gaining consumer loyalty and trust in the market. The continuous development to improve drain cleaner products is essential for staying in this market competition. Due to the rising preference for eco-friendly products, companies focus on developing biodegradable and sustainable drain cleaners globally.

The key players in the market are Comstar International, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PurposeBuilt Brands, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Clorox Company, and Zep Inc. The companies are more focused on offering enzymatic products to gain traction in the market.

The European region dominates and has the largest share of over 30% in the global drain cleaner market. The European market will be mainly driven by the increase in patient population, growth in the aging population, and the increasing prevalence of HAIs. Increased awareness and willingness to spend on hygiene products are expected to fuel the demand for drain cleaners. Europe's rapidly aging population increases the demand for cleaning solutions to avoid infectious diseases.

The growth of the drain cleaner market has been fueled by the increasing demand from hospitals and clinical centers due to the spread of COVID-19. The European region, particularly Western Europe, has a sophisticated and established healthcare infrastructure. The rising geriatric population is at a high risk of developing various diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and other age-related diseases that need effective treatment, thereby increasing the risk of HAIs.

Growing Adoption of Enzymatic Drain Cleaners



Adopting enzymatic drain cleaners is a major trend in the global drain cleaner market. This is driven by several factors, including health & safety concerns, increasing environmental awareness, preventive maintenance, favorable regulations, growing awareness, and expanding product range. Consumers are more focused on various products' environmental impact, especially drain cleaners. The enzymatic drain cleaners are non-toxic and biodegradable, offering more eco-friendly and sustainable solutions. Traditional drain chemicals often contain harsh chemicals that might harm plumbing systems and human health. They can corrode pipes, leading to cracks, leaks, and structural damage. Enzymatic drain cleaners are safer and reduce the risk of pipe damage. Enzymatic drain cleaners are not known for their effectiveness; they are used regularly to prevent future blockages.

This approach is more attractive for consumers to adopt such drain cleaners as a long-term solution. For offering enzymatic drain cleaners, manufacturers are focusing on research & development. They are launching various enzymatic drain cleaners catering to various preferences and needs. Nu-Calgo, Nyco Products Company, etc., are the enzyme-based drain cleaning companies in the U.S. market. They have increased consumer education and marketing efforts by retailers and manufacturers. They are raising awareness about the importance of enzymatic drain cleaners, increasing the market adoption.



Technological Advancement



Technological advancement is a significant trend in the global drain cleaner market. Several factors drive this, including advanced chemical formulations, the development of eco-friendly formulations, enhanced safety features, smart drain cleaning solutions, and sustainability. The development of more effective, environmentally friendly, and safer chemical drain cleaners is rising in the global market. Due to the rising demand for enzymatic solutions, the innovation in bacteria and enzymes is growing significantly to break down the organic matter in plumbing systems.

Due to the increasing consumer demand, the companies are more focused on the development of targeted formulations for specific types of clogs like grease, hair, soap scum, etc. These methods not only remove the clogs but also help increase the pipes' cleanliness over time. Technological advancements have enabled the innovations and development of biodegradable formulations that are more effective than traditional chemical-based drain cleaners.



Increased Awareness about Hygiene & Sanitation



Increased awareness about hygiene & sanitation drives the global drain cleaner market. Various factors, including health concerns, environmental awareness, prevention of plumbing issues, and rising advertising activities, drive it. The rising infectious diseases and increasing awareness about cleanliness have led to the demand for cleaning products that can help maintain a hygienic environment in workplaces and homes. Furthermore, drain cleaners are the most important way to eliminate harmful germs and bacteria that can thrive in clogged drains.

The trend towards environmental consciousness has increased the demand for drain cleaners in the global market. Consumers are seeking eco-conscious hygiene & sanitation products in the market. Plumbing problems are rising in homes & workplaces due to clogged drains, including slow drainage, pipe damage, and unpleasant odors. Consumers are becoming more conscious about regular drain cleaning to prevent various issues. It helps to keep their pipes clear. The manufacturers actively promote drain cleaners' sanitation and hygiene benefits through various advertising and marketing campaigns. This has further increased awareness among consumers about the importance of maintaining their drains. The drain cleaner market is expected to grow significantly in emerging economies where awareness about sanitation and hygiene is rising rapidly.



Stringent Regulations



Stringent regulations are a major challenge in the global drain cleaner market. This includes chemical restrictions, environmental concerns, labeling requirements, and regional variations. Many traditional drain cleaners have harsh chemicals like sulfuric acid or sodium hydroxide. These chemicals are known for their effectiveness in cleaning clogs in the drain cleaning, but they also pose risks to the environment and human health.

Thus, regulatory bodies and governments have imposed various restrictions on certain chemicals used in cleaning products, such as drain cleaners. This may limit the manufacturer's development of the various formulations and require the additional cost of developing other alternatives. These stringent regulations govern the labeling of drain cleaners. It may increase the cost of manufacturing and also impact on the consumer perception.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the growth rate of the global drain cleaner market?

How big is the global drain cleaner market?

What are the key drivers of the global drain cleaner market?

Which region dominates the global drain cleaner market?

Who are the key players in the global drain cleaner market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Insights by Form

Liquid Segment

Dominates the market in 2023.

Available as chemical cleaners and enzyme-based cleaners.

Packaged primarily in bottles.

Active ingredients include hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, lye, and alkaline soda.

Benefits: ease of use, product innovation, effectiveness, and versatility.

Reduces frequency of blockages by acting as degreasers.

Insights by Active Ingredients

Enzymatic Segment

Shows significant growth with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Safer alternative to chemical cleaners; less harsh on the environment.

Uses bacteria and enzymes that digest organic waste materials (e.g., hair, food).

Growing demand driven by environmental awareness, safety concerns, and favorable regulations.

Insights by Packaging

Bottles Segment

Holds the largest market share.

Commonly contains liquid cleaners with labels for usage instructions.

Widely available in convenience stores, online retailers, and supermarkets.

Popular for residential use due to convenience, effectiveness, and easy storage.

Insights by End-User

Commercial Segment

Holds the largest market share, followed by residential.

Includes hospitals, food and beverage outlets, commercial kitchens, and recreational facilities.

Faces plumbing issues due to grease build-up and foreign particles.

Increased demand due to heavy-duty clogs, prevention of downtime, and stringent hygiene standards.

Insights by Distribution Channel

Offline Segment

Dominates the market share.

Includes supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience stores, and specialty stores.

Rising demand from retail outlets due to variety and availability.

Hardware stores attract DIY enthusiasts and professionals, providing expert advice.

Supermarkets promote impulse purchases through strategic placement and discounts.

Key Vendors

Comstar International

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

PurposeBuilt Brands

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

The Clorox Company

Zep Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

APT Commercial Chemicals

Atlas Commodities Pvt. Ltd.

Biosolutions

Chemiphase

Diversey, Inc

Dubichem

Ecolab

East India Chemical International

Instant Power Corporation

HWR-CHEMIE GmbH

Jelmar

NCH Asia

Novonesis

Nu-Calgon

Nyco Products Company

PF Harris

PRO LINE CHEMICAL & PLASTICS, LLC.

Rockwell Labs Ltd

ROEBIC Laboratories, Inc.

RX Chemicals

Sky Chemicals

Theochem Laboratories Inc.

UTILITY

Wiseman Industries Ltd.

Xionlab

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

APAC

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbxmvo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment