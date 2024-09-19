House and Floor Cleaner Market to Reach $24.0 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "House and Floor Cleaner Market by Type (Floor Cleaner, Specialized Cleaner and Multipurpose Cleaner), Application (Bathroom, Kitchen, Floor, Fabric and Others), and Industrial Vertical (Commercial, Household and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global house and floor cleaner market was valued at $13.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $24.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06474

Prime Determinants of Growth

The prime determinants of growth in the house and floor cleaners market include increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness. Urbanization leads to more households and higher demand for cleaning products. As disposable incomes rise, consumers are willing to spend more on quality and innovative cleaning solutions. Awareness of health and cleanliness, driven by concerns over hygiene and environmental impact, further fuels demand for effective and eco-friendly products. Technological advancements in cleaning formulations and convenience features, such as multi-surface and automated cleaners, enhance product appeal. In addition, expanding retail channels, including online platforms, improve product accessibility and reach. Regulatory standards promoting safer and environmentally friendly products also influence market growth. Competitive dynamics, where companies innovate and differentiate their offerings, contribute to market expansion by attracting diverse consumer preferences and addressing emerging needs.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $13.8 billion Market Size in 2033 $24.0 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Type, Application, Industrial Vertical, and Region. Drivers Surge in awareness of hygiene and cleanliness Rise in commercial spaces requiring regular cleaning Urbanization and increasing disposable income Opportunities Development of eco-friendly and natural cleaning products Customized products for specific surfaces or cleaning needs Restraint Health risks associated with some cleaning chemicals Environmental concerns over chemical-based cleaners

Buy This Research Report (150 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e9e0e1147fa309c2361b2d7c3420ec37



Segment Highlights

The floor cleaners segment dominates the market in 2023

Based on type, the floor cleaners segment dominates the market owing to their fundamental role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across a wide range of environments, including homes, offices, hospitals, and public spaces. The high frequency of floor usage leads to constant accumulation of dirt and germs, necessitating regular cleaning. Increased awareness about health and sanitation, especially following global health concerns like the COVID-19 pandemic, has further boosted demand. In addition, the availability of diverse and specialized floor cleaning products catering to different surfaces and consumer preferences enhances their appeal and widespread adoption, solidifying their leading position in the market.

The bathroom holds the major share in 2023

Based on application, the bathroom holds the major share owing to the critical need for maintaining high hygiene standards in these spaces. Bathrooms are prone to the accumulation of germs, bacteria, and mold, making regular and effective cleaning essential. The demand is driven by the importance of disinfecting surfaces like toilets, sinks, and tiles, which are frequently exposed to moisture and organic matter. In addition, the growing consumer awareness of the health risks associated with unclean bathrooms, coupled with the availability of specialized products designed to tackle tough stains and odors, contributes to the dominance of this segment.

The commercial segment holds the major share in 2023

Based on industry vertical, the commercial segment holds the major share in the cleaning products market owing to the stringent cleanliness standards required in businesses, public facilities, and institutions such as hospitals, hotels, and offices. These environments see high foot traffic, increasing the need for frequent and thorough cleaning to maintain hygiene and safety. The commercial sector's reliance on cleaning products to prevent the spread of germs and ensure customer satisfaction drives significant demand. In addition, regulatory requirements and the growing emphasis on creating healthy work environments further propel the market for commercial cleaning products, making this segment the largest in the industry.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06474

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the house and floor cleaners’ market in 2023

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the house and floor cleaners’ market owing to its expanding urban population, increased disposable income, and increased awareness of cleanliness and hygiene. Rapid urbanization and a growing middle class contribute to higher demand for household cleaning products. In addition, strong economic growth and improving living standards have led to greater consumer spending on home maintenance. The region’s diverse and dynamic market, coupled with the rise of modern retail channels and innovative cleaning solutions, further drives market growth. Competitive pricing and a wide range of products also cater to varied consumer preferences, enhancing the region's market share.

Players

Hindustan Unilever

Dettol

SC Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

Dazzl

Domex

Future Consumer Enterprise

Dabur India

Cif

Colin

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global house and floor cleaner market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In March 2020, Reckitt Benckiser launched Dettol Disinfectant Floor Cleaner as a response to the rising demand for hygiene products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SC Johnson launched a range of Mr Muscle floor cleaners, expanding its existing line in various markets throughout 2019.

In May 2019, SC Johnson announced a partnership with Plastic Bank to reduce plastic waste, which indirectly supported their cleaning products by emphasizing sustainability.

Explore AMR’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

Mexico Household Cleaners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

U.S. Household Cleaners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Canada Household Cleaners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Europe Household Cleaners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Spain Household Cleaners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

France Household Cleaners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

UK Household Cleaners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Germany Household Cleaners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Russia Household Cleaners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Italy Household Cleaners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |