BioRestorative Therapies’ IFATS 2024 Presentation to Feature ThermoStem® Platform’s Potential to Deliver a Superior Efficacy and Tolerability Profile Over GLP-1 Drugs

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRTX ), a clinical stage regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced that its Chief Scientist and Vice President of Research and Development, Francisco Silva, will present at the 21st Annual International Federation for Adipose Therapeutics and Science (“IFATS”) Conference being held in Pittsburgh, PA from September 19-22, 2024.



Presentation Details

Title: Brown Adipose Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells (BADSCs), a Cell-Based Therapeutic as an Alternative to Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists to Treat Obesity

Date and Time: Sunday, September 22nd; 9:50-10:00am ET

Session: Free Papers - Adipose Stem Cell Phenotype and Cell-Based Therapies

“Previously published peer-reviewed preclinical data obtained in high-fat fed NOD-SCID mice transplanted with differentiated multipotent brown adipose derived stem cells supported by a BioRestorative-developed 3D Porous Extracellular Matrix-Derived Scaffold showed significant reductions in weight (consistent with losses achieved by GLP-1 drugs), triglyceride and blood glucose levels compared to saline-only injected controls,” commented Mr. Silva. “The study also demonstrated that BioRestorative’s 3D scaffold was capable of retaining viable transplanted cells for at least five weeks post-implantation.”

Mr. Silva continued, “We believe that cell-based therapy candidates generated from our ThermoStem® metabolic disease program may allow for lower dosing, and while current GLP-1 based obesity drugs result in a loss of 20-40% lean muscle mass of total weight loss, pre-clinical studies have demonstrated that brown fat activation leads to positive effects on several organs, including heart, liver and muscle. We are excited to be afforded the opportunity to share the details of this exciting brown fat stem cell technology platform at IFATS 2024.”

In May 2024, BioRestorative revealed the development of a novel exosome-based biologic program targeting obesity, advising that the Company plans to initiate the formal U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) process for this ThermoStem®-based therapeutic candidate by filing a Drug Master File (DMF). On the heels of that announcement, BioRestorative reported that it had begun to engage in substantive discussions with an undisclosed commercial stage regenerative medicine company with regard to a potential license of BioRestorative’s allogeneic, off-the-shelf ThermoStem® metabolic intellectual property. Those discussions are continuing; however, no assurances can be given that a license agreement will be entered into whether on commercially reasonable terms or otherwise.

About IFATS 2024

The International Federation for Adipose Therapeutics and Science is the premier, global scientific society focused on promoting research on adipose biology and adipose-derived therapeutics. The annual conference, which began in 2003, has a rich tradition in being multi-perspective and features innovations in basic science, translational research, clinical and surgical practice, and industry-led initiatives. Annual features of the conference include regulatory and legal issues pertinent to regenerative therapeutics, clinician-driven therapeutic translation, basic science investigations in therapeutic mechanisms of action, and industry-academia commercialization partnerships.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we have also recently begun offering BioCosmeceutical products:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.

• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.

