ValOre Partners with VRIFY to Leverage AI Mineral Targeting Platform to Accelerate Discovery Process

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX‐V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced a partnership with VRIFY which incorporates VRIFY’s cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) mineral targeting platform. This partnership aims to both accelerate and enhance the mineral discovery process by taking an unbiased data-driven approach combined with traditional geoscience methods to quickly identify areas with the highest potential for mineralization. Work will commence immediately on data from ValOre’s 100% owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (“PGE”, “2PGE+Au”) Project (“Pedra Branca”) in northeastern Brazil.



“We are excited to bolster and empower our Brazilian technical team with VRIFY’s expertise and cutting-edge AI technology. Our collective focus will be on growth through discoveries and expanding known resources at ValOre’s Pedra Branca palladium and platinum project,” stated ValOre Chairman & CEO, Jim Paterson. “In addition, we will be looking to acquire additional precious metals projects in Brazil, a country showing massive support for advancing mineral exploration and mining projects.”

“At VRIFY, we love big, high-potential projects and we are excited to partner with Jim and the ValOre team to apply our proprietary algorithms and deep technical bench strength to hopefully play a role in ValOre’s next discovery,” commented Steve de Jong, CEO of VRIFY Technology. “The mineral exploration industry is going through a technological transformation which I believe will accelerate as every day we are seeing more and more quantifiable proof of the positive impact AI can have on mineral discovery rates, which have never been lower. It’s only a matter of time before the entire industry sees these benefits and we’re excited at ValOre’s willingness to join us in helping catalyze the process.”

ValOre and VRIFY will leverage a significant proprietary data set to target new discoveries and expand the extent of known mineralized zones. The data is derived from exploration conducted at the Pedra Branca PGE project, Ceara State, Brazil, including:

54,000 m of drilling data in 580 diamond / RC holes;

42,000 geochemical samples, including soils, rocks, trenching and Trado (auger drilling);

Geophysical database, including magnetic and gamma surveys: regional airborne (government); property-wide high-resolution airborne (>650km²) and ground geophysical surveys (>300km²);

WorldView-3 satellite data, with imagery and spectral data covering all VO claims (51,096 ha);

Brazil is one of the few countries in the world currently supporting the mineral exploration and mining sectors through tangible action in the permitting process. The following table shows some of the projects in Brazil that have received milestone permits within the past few years:

Company Project Permit received** Date Commodity Tristar Gold Castelo de Sonhos LP 29-Aug-24 Gold G Mining Tocantinzinho LO 28-Aug-24 Gold Ero Copper Tucumã LO 12-Jun-24 Copper Brazil Potash Autazes LI 09-Apr-24 Potash (K) Centaurus Metals Jaguar LP 05-Feb-24 Nickel Fortescue Green Hydrogen-Ceara State LP 26-Oct-23 Green Hydrogen Cerrado Gold Monte do Carmo* LP 29-May-23 Gold Sigma Lithium Grota do Cirilo LO 10-Apr-23 Lithium Hochschild Mara Rosa LI 10-Aug-22 Gold * Monte do Carmo optioned to Hochschild (Mar 5,2024)

** LP (Preliminary License); LI (Installation License); LO (Operational License)

AI-Driven Exploration and Real-Time Insight

VRIFY’s AI mineral targeting software uses a combination of architectures to train predictive models with data from a wide variety of exploration features. The approach leverages complex data relationships to predict mineral exploration targets, streamlining the process of identifying viable mineral systems. The automation of target generation will allow the trained model to be updated quickly with new data from ongoing exploration work.

The available learning data points are separated between training and validation sets to train and test the algorithm. This allows VRIFY to evaluate the performance metrics associated with predictive modelling. Together with a stochastic approach in modelling, the results can be evaluated, and an uncertainty factor can be associated with each of the AI-defined targets.

For more information, visit: https://vrify.com

Qualified Person (“QP”)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Thiago Diniz, P.Geo., ValOre’s QP and Vice President of Exploration.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a team aiming to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration and innovation.

ValOre’s Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project comprises 45 exploration licenses covering a total area of 51,096 hectares (126,260 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au. ValOre’s team believes the Pedra Branca project has significant exploration discovery and resource expansion potential. (CLICK HERE to download 2022 technical report* and CLICK HERE for news release dated March 24, 2022).

*The 2022 Technical Report is entitled “Independent Technical Report –Mineral Resource Update on the Pedra Branca PGE Project, Ceará State, Brazil” was prepared as a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on behalf of ValOre Metals Corp. with an effective date of March 08, 2022. The 2022 Technical Report by Independent qualified persons, Fábio Valério (P.Geo.) and Porfirio Cabaleiro (P.Eng.), of GE21, commissioned to complete the mineral resource estimate while Chris Kaye of Mine and Quarry Engineering Services Inc. (MQes), was commissioned to review the metallurgical information. The Mineral Resource estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards, and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate to the deposit. Mineral Resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, and other relevant issues. Mineral Resources are based upon a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t PGE+Au, correlated to Pd_eq grade of 0.35 g/t, and were limited by an economic pit built in Geovia Whittle 4.3 software and following the geometric and economic parameters as disclosed in the 2022 NI 43-101 Technical Report.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Jim Paterson”

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.646.4527, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although ValOre believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to ValOre. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the future operations of ValOre and economic factors. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, ValOre does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ValOre undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of ValOre, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.