Incident IQ Announces New Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Customer Success

Atlanta, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12, today announced three important additions to its leadership team. Tiffany Mills has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Patrick Bennett has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer (CCO), and Jacob Sorensen has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These leadership changes underscore Incident IQ’s continued commitment to driving innovation, improving customer success, and fostering a vibrant company culture.

Tiffany Mills, CHRO:

Tiffany Mills is a results-driven, forward-thinking leader with a proven track record of shaping high-performance cultures within dynamic technology companies. With expertise in strategic leadership, talent acquisition, and cultural transformation, Tiffany is recognized for creating environments that attract, retain, and develop top-tier talent, fostering long-term company growth.

“Tiffany’s ability to align HR strategies with business goals and her expertise in talent management will play a critical role as we continue to scale our organization,” said R.T. Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. “Her leadership will ensure that Incident IQ progresses our strong, inclusive culture that allows our customers and team to thrive.”

“I’m thrilled to join a team that values its people as much as its mission,” said Tiffany Mills. “By focusing on talent development and fostering a positive culture, we can support Incident IQ’s growth and help deliver exceptional value to our K-12 district partners.”

Patrick Bennett, CCO:

Patrick Bennett, formerly Vice President of Customer Success, has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Patrick leads all customer success teams, including implementation, customer success management, support, and customer community teams.

“Throughout iiQ's history Patrick has been instrumental in shaping our customer success strategy and building strong relationships with the K-12 districts we serve,” said R.T. Collins. “As CCO, Patrick will continue to ensure that customer experience is at the center of everything we do.”

“I’m excited to take on this new role while continuing to work closely with our customers and ensure their voices are heard throughout the company,” said Patrick Bennett. “Our goal is to not only meet but exceed the expectations of the districts we serve, helping them maximize the value they get from Incident IQ’s solutions.”

Jacob Sorensen, CRO:

Jacob Sorensen joins Incident IQ as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. Jacob brings with him a deep background in sales leadership, revenue growth, and go-to-market strategies, having held senior roles at several high-growth SaaS companies. His addition to the team will drive Incident IQ’s continued market expansion and revenue growth.

“Jacob’s proven track record in driving growth and aligning sales and marketing teams makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team,” said R.T. Collins. “We are confident that his leadership will propel Incident IQ to new heights as we continue our mission to empower K-12 districts with world class workflow solutions.”

“I’m eager to join such a mission-driven team,” said Jacob Sorensen. “Incident IQ is well-positioned for continued growth, and I’m looking forward to driving the next chapter of success alongside this talented team.”

About Incident IQ:

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts in all 50 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

