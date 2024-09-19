Clean Motion Announces Strategic Partnership with Luxury Carts Group in Saudi Arabia

Clean Motion is pleased to announce a new partnership with Luxury Carts Group in Saudi Arabia, focused on bringing sustainable urban transportation solutions to the Middle East. This collaboration combines Clean Motion’s innovative electric vehicles with Luxury Carts’ experience in eco-friendly transportation and after-sales services, laying the groundwork for expanding the sales of Clean Motion’s vehicles in the region.



Jonsered, Sweden – 2024-09-19

Clean Motion AB, the Swedish e-mobility company behind the innovative solar-powered vehicle EVIG, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Luxury Carts Group, a premier distributor of electric vehicle solutions in the Middle East. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced, sustainable urban transportation and enhancing after-sales service and support across the region.

By partnering with Luxury Carts Group, known for their premium eco-friendly vehicle offerings and exceptional after-sales services, Clean Motion is poised to strengthen its presence in the Middle East. Initially, the collaboration will focus on enhancing after-sales services, with plans to explore future opportunities, including sales, distribution, and potential local assembly of Clean Motion’s vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited to partner with Luxury Carts Group, whose leadership in delivering premium, eco-friendly vehicles aligns perfectly with our mission of advancing sustainable transportation globally,” said Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer of Clean Motion.

Luxury Carts Group also expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are proud to collaborate with Clean Motion and support their vision for a sustainable future,” said Nathan Williamsson, CEO, Luxury Carts Group. “By combining our expertise in the Middle Eastern market with Clean Motion’s innovative solar powered electric vehicles, we believe this partnership will redefine urban mobility and offer unmatched service and support to our customers.”

For further information please contact:

Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer

Clean Motion AB

Phone: +4676 319 64 31

Email: christoffer.sveder@cleanmotion.se

About Luxury Carts Group

Luxury Carts, founded in Saudi Arabia in 2008 is the Middle East’s leading supplier of premium electric cart mobility solutions. Luxury Carts partners with premium global brands to provide customers with innovative and elegant last-mile mobility solutions coupled with superior after-sales services. To learn more please visit www.luxurycartsgroup.com

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provide lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century

Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se