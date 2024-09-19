PropW Embarks on TOKEN2049 Journey

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropW, the world’s first licensed prop trading platform focused on crypto trading, announces its participation at TOKEN2049 Singapore—its second major industry event since launching in April.





Supported by CoinW, PropW will join the TOKEN2049 event in the form of a joint booth, marking their follow-up appearance after a stunning Coinfest Asia debut last month. During that event, PropW unveiled its unique features designed specifically for crypto traders, offering an innovative approach to prop trading in the crypto space.

This TOKEN2049 visit is aimed at engaging industry-leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and onboarding more traders to scale up their portfolios. PropW is offering a generous 200,000 USDT fund to traders, allowing them to kickstart their trading journey. With these funds, traders can explore high-risk, high-reward strategies without the fear of actual monetary loss. Their barrier-free market entry approach makes it an ideal platform for individuals and small trading teams with substantial trading experience but limited capital. This is a major departure from traditional prop trading models and is particularly appealing in the cryptocurrency market, especially for those looking to scale up their operations but are limited by personal funds.

“PropW’s prop trading model is particularly well-suited to the high-volatility nature of the cryptocurrency market, offering significant profit opportunities. The crypto market is renowned for its volatility, which presents abundant opportunities for arbitrage and high returns. Under this context, prop trading becomes highly attractive, as traders can utilize platform funds to execute more complex trading strategies, maximizing their potential gains.” Sonic, Director of PropW said.

PropW is the first licensed proprietary trading platform designed specifically for crypto traders. It allows traders to leverage the platform's fund, manage substantial funds, and demonstrate their trading skills through a comprehensive trading test. PropW emphasizes compliance and offers up to 80% profit commission to its users, integrating deeply into CoinW's ecosystem to support traders.

