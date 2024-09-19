United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Markets, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Rise in Non-Invasive Drug Therapies Driving Growth, Online Pharmacies Set to Revolutionize Distribution

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Drug Type, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.09% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 415.70 Million in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 568.07 Million in 2030.

The research report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The United States has been experiencing a significant boom in recent years, driven by growing prevalence of the disease due to technological advancements in the diagnostics techniques in the United States, increased awareness towards reproductive disorders, and increased expenditure of capital in the Research and Development organizations in the United States.



Due to the limited number of drugs available for the treatment of Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids, it becomes imperative to find novel treatment outcomes for enhancing the quality of life of the patients. Surgical removal of the fibroids is the only effective treatment option available for treating the disease. However, many females prefer drug therapies over surgical procedures as they are non-invasive. Endometriosis, on the other hand not only affects the uterus but, it also spreads to other reproductive organs, if not treated properly.



Increased investments by pharmaceutical companies on exploring the efficacy of different classes of hormonal drugs can pave way for a new drug in the market through different routes of administration such as oral, and parenteral. The emergence of newer technologies such as nanocarrier delivery of drugs, skin patches for epidermal drug delivery have increased the preference for drug therapies in the United States.



The landscape of drug development in United States has changed dramatically. Precision medicine has emerged as a result of the elimination of conventional treatment options available for endometriosis and uterine fibroids. Clinicians can prescribe medications based on the clinical presentation, genetic profile, and the severity or stage of endometriosis. Scientists have focused their research on developing tailored medicines for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids by utilising high resolution omics data and meta-analysis of disease profile.



New avenues in the research and development for endometriosis and uterine fibroids treatment have been made possible by incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning in drug manufacturing processes. Various distribution channels such as Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies or online pharmacies offers widespread delivery of medicine to the consumers especially for those living in remote areas or facing time constraints. In the coming years, the online channels have the potential to elevate the market sales of drugs.



Furthermore, the use of biodegradable implants for delivering hormonal drugs such as progesterone, Gonadotrophin releasing hormone agonists, and Gonadotrophin releasing agonists is one of the trends in the United States endometriosis and uterine fibroid market. These biodegradable implants are biocompatible and non-invasive in nature. In addition to these benefits, drug implants consume less time and can be implemented in the case of controlling the symptoms associated with the diseases.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Global, Americas and United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market by Value (USD Million).

The report includes a detailed assessment of United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market by Epidemiology.

The report analyses the United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market by Pipeline Scenario.

The report presents the analysis of United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024, and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market, By Drug Type (GnRH Antagonists, Progesterone, GnRh Agonist and Others).

The report analyses the United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral).

The report analyses the United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Drug Type, by Route of Administration & by Distribution Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new Drug development.

Analyst Recommendations

Augment the availability of combinational drugs

Escalate Distribution through Online services

Competitive Positioning

Companies Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of United States Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids Market

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Tolmar Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

Agile Therapeutics Inc

Medicines 360

Cipla Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

