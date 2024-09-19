Cartier intersect near surface high-grade gold at East Cadillac Property: 60.1 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 11.4 g/t Au over 3.0 m





VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) (”Cartier” or the ”Company”) reports high-grade gold drill results from drilling exploration on the East Cadillac property. The latter is located 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining camp.



Highlights

2024 drilling exploration continue to deliver high-grade gold results on the East Cadillac property (FIGURE)



NEW RESULTS

Multiple high-grade gold intersections near surface (30 to 90 m deep) at East Bateman Sector (Tables 1 and 2 below):



60.1 g/t Au over 0.5 m

20.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m 20.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m included within 11.4 g/t Au over 3.0 m 20.2 g/t Au over 0.6 m included within 5.0 g/t Au over 3.2 m



2024 PREVIOUS RESULTS

Confirmation of high-grade gold potential at VG9-VG10 at a distance of 5 km of East Bateman Sector:



142.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m

137.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m 43.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m included within 15.7 g/t Au over 3.0 m 30.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m



Continuation of the current drilling exploration over 10 km of Larder Lake - Cadillac Fault Zone and mobilization this week of a second rig to follow-up the new high-grade results at VG10 Gold Zone.



"The drilling results on East Cadillac property are very encouraged. This is the third high-grade gold area confirmed in 2024, namely VG9, VG10 and East Bateman," commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO, adding, "The ongoing drilling exploration will test additional new high-grade gold targets on 10 of 20 km of the property’s potential."

Table 1: Details of the new results of the East Bateman Sector

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) CH24-166 338307/5319399/361 213/-67 115.0 115.5 60.1 0.5 CH24-161 338199/5319403/359

222/-45

62.2 63.2 20.2 1.0 Included within 60.2 63.2 11.4 3.0 CH24-169 338355/5319368/361 175/-68 90.0 91.0 20.3 1.0 CH24-160 338216/5319395/359

161/-45

73.8 74.4 20.2 0.6 Included within 71.2 74.4 5.0 3.2

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 60 to 85% of the reported lengths.

Table 2: Details of the historical high-grade gold results of the East Bateman Sector

Hole Coordinates

UTM (m) Azimuth (°) /

Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) BA-88-14 338222/5319429/360

180/-40

70.1 70.5 161.6 0.4 Included within 66.2 71.3 13.0 5.1 BA-90-09 338306/5319367/361

180/-65

33.3 33.9 57.2 0.6 Included within 30.3 33.9 10.6 3.6 BA-90-13

338213/5319398/360

180/-63

54.2 54.5 32.0 0.3 54.2 55.5 13.8 1.3 BA-90-12

338356/5319368/362

180/-55

63.2 63.5 48.3 0.3 62.3 63.5 18.9 1.2

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 65 to 90% of the reported lengths.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration company based in Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada. The Company’s projects are located in Quebec, which consistently ranks among the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship Chimo Mine Project and exploring its other projects. The Company has significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

For each batch of samples sent to the laboratory, Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blanks to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab (Actlabs) laboratory in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec, Canada. Samples weighing 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory to 90% passing 10 mesh (2.00 mm), then a 500 g fraction of each sample is pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (0.07 mm). The resulting 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with results ≥ 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. For samples containing visible gold, a 500 g subsample of rock is analyzed by the metallic sieve method.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43 101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

