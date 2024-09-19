Helsinn Group appoints Riccardo Carbucicchio to the Board of Directors

Lugano, Switzerland – September 19, 2024 – Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a global pharmaceutical company with a track record of over forty-five years of commercial execution and a strong focus in supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Riccardo Carbucicchio as a new member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Riccardo Carbucicchio has extensive experience in pharmaceutical management. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of NTC Pharma, whose development has been greatly supported by Riccardo’s proven experience in the field.

Previous positions include Head of Partnering of General Medicines and Mature Products at Novartis headquarters in Switzerland and Managing Director of the Italian organization of Bausch + Lomb Italy, where he also led the Pharma business unit in Portugal and Spain.

Riccardo Carbucicchio holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Bocconi University of Milan.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Executive Chairman, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Riccardo Carbucicchio to Helsinn's Board of Directors and looking forward to his contribution. Based on his many years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, I’m sure he will provide an invaluable perspective on the opportunities and challenges at Helsinn.”

Commenting on his appointment, Riccardo Carbucicchio said: "Helsinn is highly respected in the industry for the way it collaborates with partners around the world. The team's dedication to improving the quality of life for patients is something I share, and I’m thrilled to work with the entire Board of Directors as we pursue this mission."

About Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic disease, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Helsinn, headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, has direct commercial operations in the U.S. and an extensive network of long-standing trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in more than 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. Helsinn is proud of its history of operating with great integrity, passion and quality. The company is committed to continuously striving for innovation for its patients and embracing sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit www.helsinn.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .