Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)

New York, NY, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of EUDA Health Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EUDA). The in-depth 30-page initiation report includes detailed information on the EUDA’s business model, services, industry overview, valuation, management profile, and risks.



The full research report is available here.

EUDA Health Holdings Ltd. Initiation of Coverage



Highlights from the report include:

Strategic Acquisitions Expanding Product and Service Offerings: EUDA’s growth strategy is supported by key acquisitions, including CK Health, which expands the company’s wellness product offerings and enhances its presence in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. CK Health’s exclusive distribution rights for bioenergy cabins and wellness products, such as collagen drinks and supplements, complement EUDA’s existing medical services. These acquisitions align with EUDA’s mission to provide holistic healthcare solutions, allowing the company to serve a broader customer base. Through direct sales, e-commerce platforms, and retail distribution, EUDA is poised to potentially drive significant revenue growth, enhancing its competitive advantage in the healthcare and wellness markets.

EUDA’s growth strategy is supported by key acquisitions, including CK Health, which expands the company’s wellness product offerings and enhances its presence in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. CK Health’s exclusive distribution rights for bioenergy cabins and wellness products, such as collagen drinks and supplements, complement EUDA’s existing medical services. These acquisitions align with EUDA’s mission to provide holistic healthcare solutions, allowing the company to serve a broader customer base. Through direct sales, e-commerce platforms, and retail distribution, EUDA is poised to potentially drive significant revenue growth, enhancing its competitive advantage in the healthcare and wellness markets. Capitalizing on Southeast Asia’s High-Growth Healthcare Market: EUDA is strategically positioned to leverage Southeast Asia’s rapidly expanding healthcare sector, projected to reach $740 billion by 2025. With rising demand driven by an aging population and increasing healthcare needs, EUDA’s integrated platform of urgent medical care, virtual clinics, and wellness services offers a comprehensive solution to the region’s healthcare challenges. As Southeast Asia’s middle class grows, the demand for affordable, high-quality healthcare is accelerating. EUDA’s ability to provide accessible care positions it as a key player in this evolving landscape, addressing the pressing need for effective chronic disease management and preventive care solutions.

EUDA is strategically positioned to leverage Southeast Asia’s rapidly expanding healthcare sector, projected to reach $740 billion by 2025. With rising demand driven by an aging population and increasing healthcare needs, EUDA’s integrated platform of urgent medical care, virtual clinics, and wellness services offers a comprehensive solution to the region’s healthcare challenges. As Southeast Asia’s middle class grows, the demand for affordable, high-quality healthcare is accelerating. EUDA’s ability to provide accessible care positions it as a key player in this evolving landscape, addressing the pressing need for effective chronic disease management and preventive care solutions. Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery Through Advanced Digital Platforms: At the core of EUDA’s value proposition is its innovative digital healthcare platform, which integrates AI, machine learning, and data analytics to deliver personalized and efficient healthcare services. This platform enables the seamless coordination of care across various touchpoints, including urgent medical care, virtual consultations, and wellness services. By utilizing AI-powered diagnostics, such as smart triage and predictive analytics, EUDA enhances the accuracy and speed of medical services. This data-driven approach not only improves patient outcomes but also reduces inefficiencies, positioning EUDA at the forefront of digital healthcare transformation in Southeast Asia.

At the core of EUDA’s value proposition is its innovative digital healthcare platform, which integrates AI, machine learning, and data analytics to deliver personalized and efficient healthcare services. This platform enables the seamless coordination of care across various touchpoints, including urgent medical care, virtual consultations, and wellness services. By utilizing AI-powered diagnostics, such as smart triage and predictive analytics, EUDA enhances the accuracy and speed of medical services. This data-driven approach not only improves patient outcomes but also reduces inefficiencies, positioning EUDA at the forefront of digital healthcare transformation in Southeast Asia. Valuation: EUDA Health is poised to significantly expand its footprint in the Southeast Asian healthcare market through its diverse range of offerings, which combine wellness products and services with medical urgent care. The recent acquisition of CK Health enhances its existing services by adding holistic wellness products, including bioenergy cabins and Yoroyal's collagen-based consumer products, substantially broadening its target market. These divisions complement each other by providing a holistic approach to healthcare that addresses immediate medical needs as well as long-term wellness, positioning EUDA as a key player in a region where healthcare spending is projected to reach $740 billion by 2025. We have derived EUDA's valuation using a blend of discounted cash flow—assuming a 2.0% terminal growth rate and a 16.5% discount rate—and comparable company analysis based on average forward EV/Revenue multiples, yielding a valuation of $6.00 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company.

EUDA Health is poised to significantly expand its footprint in the Southeast Asian healthcare market through its diverse range of offerings, which combine wellness products and services with medical urgent care. The recent acquisition of CK Health enhances its existing services by adding holistic wellness products, including bioenergy cabins and Yoroyal's collagen-based consumer products, substantially broadening its target market. These divisions complement each other by providing a holistic approach to healthcare that addresses immediate medical needs as well as long-term wellness, positioning EUDA as a key player in a region where healthcare spending is projected to reach $740 billion by 2025. We have derived EUDA's valuation using a blend of discounted cash flow—assuming a 2.0% terminal growth rate and a 16.5% discount rate—and comparable company analysis based on average forward EV/Revenue multiples, yielding a valuation of $6.00 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company. Enhancing Healthcare Access with Virtual Clinics and Telehealth Services: EUDA’s virtual clinics and telehealth services provide 24/7 access to healthcare, addressing the critical need for convenient and cost-effective medical consultations in Southeast Asia. Through its integrated platform, patients can engage in virtual consultations with certified doctors, receive medical prescriptions, and access personalized healthcare plans without leaving their homes. This service is particularly beneficial in remote and underserved areas, reducing barriers to healthcare access and improving patient outcomes. As part of its holistic offering, EUDA is expanding these services into property management settings, including residential and commercial complexes, where onsite clinics and telehealth kiosks provide immediate healthcare access to tenants and employees. This integration enhances the convenience and accessibility of care, contributing to EUDA’s mission to deliver affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions to all.





About EUDA Health Holdings Ltd.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited, based in Singapore, operates in Urgent Medical Care, Wellness, and Virtual Clinics Services. They offer specialty care & general medical services, clinics property management, while also operating a marketplace for innovative wellness products

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) for producing research materials regarding EUDA Health Holdings Limited and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 09/19/24 the issuer had paid us $50,000 for our company sponsored research services, which commenced 05/16/24 and is billed annually. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually does not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 09/19/24. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for EUDA Health Holdings Limited. Please review initiation report attached for full disclosure page.



Contact:



Diamond Equity Research

research@diamondequityresearch.com



Attachment